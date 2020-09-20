Watch
Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True, 2, Sings & Dances Around Her Cousin Stormi’s Playroom

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Like mother, like daughter! True Thompson rocked an outfit that looked exactly like something her mom Khloe Kardashian would wear, while dancing around a playroom.

Khloe Kardashian‘s two-year-old daughter True Thompson is growing up so fast! The 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a new video of her mini-me playing in her cousin Stormi Webster‘s playroom, and it’s so adorable! In the clips, which Khloe posted to her Instagram Story on September 19, True rocked a black tee and black bike shorts with black and white Nike sneakers. The on-trend ‘fit seriously looked like something her mom would wear! The youngster also wore her hair in a low bun, and secured it with two purple clips as she ran around the playroom dancing and singing.

She began by picking up big letters which spelled Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi’s name and said “Tiger,” while pointing at the letter T. She ran towards a faux food cart and pointed at the donuts before letting her mom know she was going to do some baking. “You want cookies?” Khloe asked, to which her daughter replied “Yes.” The mom-of-one then asked, “Is it hot?” however little True replied, “no I’m cold,” while grabbing a spatula.

The playroom looked exactly like what you’d expect from the KarJenners — it was fit out with every kind of toy imaginable. The adorable kids of the mega famous reality stars also love the movie Trolls, and a pink suitcase featuring a character from the film could also be seen in the background.

khloe
Khloe and True are such a sweet mother-daughter duo. Image: BACKGRID

It comes one day after Khloe shared a clip of True helping her open up a package full of goodies from her friend Malika Haqq‘s Mama Malika collection by Naked Wardrobe. “What is this?” the doting mom could be hearing asking her baby girl, as they dug through the box of light blue balloons and clothing products. How adorable!