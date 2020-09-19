Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True, 2, Runs Around & Plays With Balloons In Sweet New Videos

True Thompson showed off her excitement over balloons and other impressive items that arrived in a promotional package that her mom Khloe Kardashian’s friend Malika Haqq sent to them.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, took to Instagram on Sept. 18 to share some videos of her two-year-old daughter True Thompson eagerly helping her open up a package full of goodies that promoted her friend Malika Haqq‘s Mama Malika collection from Naked Wardrobe and it was adorable! In the videos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is filming herself walking up to the package as she encourages her mini-me to join her. “What is this?” the loving mom asks her baby girl as they dig through the big box of light blue balloons and clothing products.

At one point, True picked up what looked like a Tide pen and opened it up with the help of her teeth and Khloe couldn’t help but laugh. “What is that? Show me…Oh, a Tide pen, that’s my girl.” As the sweet girl ran around the room while dragging the bunches of balloons on a string, her mom went on to point to Malika’s photos with her six-month-old baby son Ace, which were on the outside of the box and on products inside of it, and ask her who it was.

“Who is that?” she asked while also eventually looking at cut-out photos of her, True, and Malika. When she pointed to herself, True excitingly replied “Mommy!” before pointing to Malika again and calling her “Auntie Mika.” She also called herself “Tu Tu” and Ace “Baby Ace” as Khloe continued to go through the pics.

Before Khloe shared her latest sweet moment with True, she made headlines for showing off the tot’s impressive toy cars on the Netflix show The Home Edit. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from the show helped Khloe organize a garage for the cars and cheekily pointed out that “True has a better car collection than Khloe.” The appearance helped the new mom express her care for her baby girl and gave an inside look into their home’s surroundings.

It’s always a joy to see peeks inside Khloe and True’s mother-daughter moments! From outside play dates to birthday parties, they sure know how to have fun and we can’t wait to see more!