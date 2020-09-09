See Pics
True Thompson, 2, Gets A Parking Garage For Her $2K Mini Bentley & More On ‘The Home Edit’ — Pics

Only the best for True! ‘The Home Edit’ ladies give Khloe Kardashian’s daughter her own little parking garage for her expensive mini cars in the season premiere of the Netflix series.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, has The Home Edit ladies, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, come to her house to organize her garage in the season premiere of the Netflix series. “I just don’t know, like, how to make it look nicer,” Khloe admits. The garage is filled with painting accessories, gifts, and all of True Thompson’s mini cars. “True has a better car collection than Khloe,” Clea says.

Khloe Kardashian shows True Thompson her new parking garage. (Netflix)

Khloe leaves it up to Clea and Joanna to figure out the car situation, so they section off each of True’s cars into their own spaces with “ballerina blush pink” tape. They also add miniature parking cones to complete True’s parking garage. True’s mini car collection includes a sparkling pink mini Bentley that starts at a minimum of $2,000, as well as the white mini Bentley she got from Kimora Lee Simmons.

When Khloe sees how Clea and Joanna have transformed her place, she is amazed. “I don’t know why I never thought of this. It’s so… excellent,” she continues. Clea and Joanna hope True likes what they’ve done with the cars. Khloe knows that True can be honest, but she has no doubt that her daughter will like her parking garage.

Each mini car has its own parking space! (Netflix)

“True is going to adore her parking lot,” Khloe says. “I know she’s under two years old so she doesn’t quite get it, but she will appreciate these moments later in life, I know. And this just encourages her to be super… organized.”

True Thompson has an impressive car collection for just 2 years old! (Netflix)

Khloe calls the new setup in her garage “so perfect.” Right next to True’s parking garage is an organized wall of Khloe’s merchandise. Khloe brings out little True to show off her new parking garage. She places True in her mini Mercedes Benz two-seater at the front of her mini parking garage. Everything is organized so when True wants to play it’s all easily accessible! The Home Edit season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.