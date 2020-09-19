See Message
LeBron James Mocks Lori Loughlin’s Prison Sentence As He Advocates For The BLM Movement

Lori Loughlin arrives at federal court in Boston, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal College Admissions-Bribery, Boston, USA - 03 Apr 2019
NBA star LeBron James has reacted to the news that actress Lori Loughlin will get to choose which prison she serves time in, amid the high-profile college admissions scandal.

LeBron James has spoken out after actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months behind bars for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal. Many already believed the Fuller House actress was given a light sentence for her role in “Operation Varsity Blues”, then it was revealed she would get to choose the prison she would serve time in. The Lakers star took to Instagram on September 18, explaining that it made “no sense” to him. “Of her what????” he said of Lori getting to select to prison of her choice.

LeBron’s Instagram caption. Image: Instagram

He continued, “I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! Don’t make no damn sense to me. We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL!” Rapper 2 Chainz commented a thumbs down emoji while Academy Award winning actress Viola Davis wrote, “Whaaaaatttt???!!! Uhh….is it punishment if you get to choose? Is she going to choose her meal program,too??!!”

Lori has been sentenced for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Image: AP/MEGA

Fans even joked that the mom-of-two would opt to serve time via zoom if given the chance. “She gone do her sentence on a zoom call from the crib,” one follower commented. Lori was sentenced via a virtual Zoom hearing on Friday, Aug. 21, getting slapped with two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service. The hearing came just months after Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli57, pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal.

The high-profile couple were found to have paid half a million dollars to “Operation Varsity Blues” ring leader Rick Singer to help their two daughters, YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, gain admission to the prestigious University of Southern California.