Lori Loughlin’s Former ‘Fuller House’ Co-Stars Worried About Her As Prison Sentence Looms Closer

As her November prison sentence approaches, Lori Loughlin has been ‘distant’ from her close friends and former ‘Fuller House’ co-stars — all of whom are concerned about the actress. The college admissions scandal has taken a significant toll on Lori.

Lori Loughlin is doing her best to navigate life in the wake of her looming prison sentence. The Fuller House actress, 55, who was sentenced in August to two months behind bars for her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal, is ordered to begin her sentence on November 19, according to new legal documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Since she received the latter news, Lori has been especially closed off to those who continue to reach out to her.

“There are constant text chains that she’s a part of with good friends and former Full(er) House co-stars that she still chooses to not reply to,” a source close to the show told HollywoodLife, exclusively. Lori starred in the original Full House and the show’s Netflix spinoff, Fuller House with Dave Coulier, Bob Saget, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweeten and Andrea Barber.

“She’s keeping her feelings on everything involving her prison sentence very close to the vest and she’s still distant with those she used to be close with. Most people don’t want to ask her anything,” the insider revealed. “She will reply here and there, but she’s not herself. She hasn’t participated in anything the cast has done together in months and everyone’s worried for her.”

In new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, a judge signed off on Lori’s request to serve her two-month prison sentence at a “facility closest to her home in CA, preferably the camp at FCI Victorville, if commensurate with the appropriate security level.” — Something she’s grateful for during this tough time.

“She seems to feel extremely lucky and thankful that she gets to be close to home and not serve a long time,” the source said, noting that “Lori seems to just be wanting to get this all behind her. You can tell this entire thing has taken a huge toll on her. It’s very much affected her.” According to the court documents, Lori is ordered to surrender to the facility no later than 2 p.m. on November 19.

The Federal Correctional Institution, Victorville is a medium-security prison that’s not too far from Lori’s CA home. Fans may recall that Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller actually served time at the facility after she pleaded guilty for felony bankruptcy fraud in 2016.

Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli appeared in court via Zoom on August 21, where the couple received their separate sentences for their involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal — infamously dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” The actress was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Hours earlier, the fashion designer, 57, received five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service after pleading guilty to the same charges, along with honest services wire and mail fraud.

Lori and Mossimo were convicted for paying Rick Singer $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, 21, into USC as part of the school’s crew team. However, neither Olivia or Isabella had ever rowed, let alone competitively. Additionally, Lori and Mossimo were accused of submitting a fake resume for Olivia to USC. Lori and Mossimo pled guilty to conspiracy charges in the nation’s college admission scandal on May 22.