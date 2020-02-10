Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade’s Resume Claimed She Was Gold Medal Winning Rower

Olivia Jade’s rowing resume alleges that the YouTuber has tons of gold, silver, and bronze medals from her years on her HS crew team, and stresses that she’s ‘highly talented’ at the sport — that she never played.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, was allegedly such an accomplished crew team member that she won multiple gold medals in famed competitions, according to a rowing resume released by the US Department of Justice. Olivia’s parents, Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, 55, and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 56, accused of paying bribes to get Olivia into USC as part of the rowing team, and this allegedly forged resume alleges that she has years of experience under her belt. The resume, which you can read in full below, lists some incredible laurels from her extensive rowing career…. that may have never existed.

Olivia, who has never rowed competitively, allegedly earned two gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals on her high school rowing team, according to the document. She also allegedly raced in the prestigious Head of Charles race in Boston twice, coming in a more realistic 11th place and 14th place, respectively. As TMZ pointed out, the person who drafted the resume didn’t pay attention to detail. While her high school crew team did compete in these events, the results from the races don’t match what’s written on Olivia’s resume.

To make matters worse, Olivia was being touted as a coxswain, the person on the rowing team essentially in charge of the boat. The coxswain (or “boat servant”) sits on the back of the boat and is tasked with navigation and steering. The bottom of Olivia’s resume mentions that her sister, Isabella Giannulli, 21, is already part of the USC crew team; the FBI believes Isabella was also admitted to USC fraudulently. It ends with, “Although Olivia is non-scholarship she is highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.”

The YouTuber’s parents were indicted in March 2019 as part of the FBI’s college admissions scandal for allegedly paying bribes totaling $500,000 to have both daughters admitted to USC as crew team recruits. Both Lori and Mossimo pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges in April 2019, as well as to bribery charges filed against them in October 2019. The couple have yet to be sentenced.