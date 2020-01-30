Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli List $28 Million Bel-Air Estate Amidst College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are unloading their Bel Air estate for nearly $30 million, as they continue their legal fight in the college admissions scandal.

Cha-ching! Actress Lori Loughlin, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are looking to make a big profit on the Bel Air, CA home they purchased in 2015. At the time the couple bought the mansion for $13.9 million and now they’re listing it for $28,650,000 million, over double what they originally paid for it. The couple is awaiting trial in the college admissions scandal, where they have pled not guilty to charges of conspiring to commit mail fraud and money laundering, as well as conspiring to commit federal programs bribery.

The couple isn’t selling the mansion to fund their legal battle, according to TMZ. The site says that Mossimo loves doing home make-overs and that they typically buy a home, restore it and sell it every three to five years. The Spanish-style mansion is 12,000-square-feet, featuring 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms and includes a large pool. It also backs up against one of the greens of the Bel Air Country Club golf course.

Lori and Mossimo are awaiting trial in the college admissions scandal, where they allegedly paid Rick Singer and his Key Worldwide Foundation $500,000 to bribe coaches at USC to admit their daughters Isabella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, as crew recruits even though neither girls were student athletes.

Lori and Mossimo will be in the first group of 5-7 defendants to go on trial in Oct. of 2020. 15 defendants out of the 53 charged in Operation Varsity Blues pleaded not guilty and plan to fight their charges. Others like actress Felicity Huffman, 57, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She served only 11 days of a 14 day sentence in a minimum security prison in Dublin, CA in October of 2019. Felicity admitted to paying $15K to have a proctor change her daughter’s incorrect S.A.T. answers to give her a 400 point higher score. Lori and Mossimo face more serious charges that carry up to a 50 year prison sentence.