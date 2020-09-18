Taraji P. Henson Fans Wonder If She Split From Fiance After Lack Of IG Posts & Bday Celebration Without Him

Trouble in paradise? Fans are speculating that Taraji P. Henson might’ve quietly split from fiance Kelvin Hayden following his apparent absence from her 50th birthday.

Taraji P. Henson fans believe the actress may be back on the market! There’s speculation on social media that Taraji and Super Bowl (XLI) champion, Kelvin Hayden secretly ended their engagement. While there’s no concrete proof of a breakup between the two, fans became concerned after Kelvin appeared to be absent from Taraji’s 50th birthday last weekend.

The Golden Globe-winning actress rang in the big 5-0 on a lavish yacht with friends, including Mary J. Blige. — But, the former athlete, 37, was nowhere to be found in photos from the celebration. Not to mention, Kelvin failed to send his fiancee any birthday wishes on social media, like he has in years past. Additionally, Taraji shared a closeup photo from a beachside dinner that showed her donning jewelry on her ring finger. However, it didn’t look like the diamond engagement ring Kelvin proposed with on Mother’s Day in May of 2018.

Taraji and Kelvin, who are considered to be a fairly private couple, have not addressed the split speculation. Furthermore, Taraji could’ve just been on a girls trip for her milestone birthday. For his part, Kelvin hasn’t shared a photo with Taraji on Instagram since Valentine’s, when the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Taraji for comment.

The Empire alum was supposed to tie the knot with Kelvin in April, though she decided to delay the nuptials. “I mentioned one date. It was 4/4/20 and we were really going to do it 4/4/20, but my wedding planner was like, ‘Okay, in case it rains, we’ll have umbrellas’…and I was like, ‘You know what, never mind about April, let’s move it later,’” she explained in an interview with Extra in January.

While Taraji chose not the share the couple’s rescheduled wedding date, she gushed over their future wedding. “I am excited. I usually don’t get excited until it’s closer to me. It still seems so far off,” she said.

Taraji, who previously revealed that she lives with her fiance, announced their engagement in May of 2018. “I said yes y’all!!!” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo that showed off her stunning ring. “He dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!” Taraji went public with the romance in 2017.