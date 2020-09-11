Taraji P. Henson Parties On A Yacht In A White String Bikini On Her 50th Birthday — See Pics

White hot! Taraji P. Henson looked better than ever as she celebrated her big 5-0, hanging with friends Mary J. Blige & Angie Martinez in Mexico!

Taraji P. Henson is celebrating her 50th birthday in style! The Empire alum looked incredible as she posed up storm on a boat in her latest Instagram post, shared on Friday, Sept. 11. “Go off shawty it’s ya BIRFDAY,” she captioned the photos, referencing 50 Cent‘s breakout 2003 tune “In Da Club.” Taraji kept her red-hued hair up in braids as she showed off her toned physique in a tiny white two-piece.

The actress accessorized with layered bracelets on her left wrist, adding white ribbon to her feet and a chic pair of zebra printed sunglasses. In several of the photos, Taraji turned around to reveal her thong bottom and toned derriére. The photos also revealed her various tattoos, including infinity feather sign reading “God,” left arm phrase “The Truth,” wings on her lower back, as well as a garland like design on her torso.

Taraji took to her Instagram story to share snippets from the fun-filled day, including a photo of friends Mary J. Blige, 49, and rapper Angie Martinez, also 49. “Good times,” she captioned the pic, also catching Mary jamming out to “For The Night” by Pop Smoke, Lil Baby and DaBaby. “Who birthday is it? Who birthday is it?” she could be heard yelling over her group of cheering friends, as she declared “shots, shots, shots!” in the next. “I love ya’ll so much,” she added.



Taraji P. Henson attends the premiere of ‘The Best Of Enemies.’ (SplashNews)

Mary added on her own story, “Happy birthday sis @tarajiphenson!!! So happy I made it!!! What a beautiful day!” she wrote, adding “#MexicoVibes” and two heart emojis. The pair looked so glam in sunny selfie, with the “Family Affair” singer rocking a checkered blue-and-green bikini top and big gold hoop earrings.

Several of Taraji’s famous friends also took to her comments to wish the Oscar nominee a very happy birthday. “Happy bday. Talented, beautiful, funny and real… love you. Never change just keep evolving,” Marlon Wayons gushed, while Selling Sunset‘s Amanza Smith posted, “Happy Birthday Queen Taraji! Looking them birthday cakes!!” Ludacris, Jill Scott, Cassie, Amber Riley and many more also showed some love.