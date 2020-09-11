See Pics
Hollywood Life

Taraji P. Henson Parties On A Yacht In A White String Bikini On Her 50th Birthday — See Pics

SplashNews
Taraji P. Henson Fox Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, Central Park's Wollman Rink, New York, USA - 13 May 2019
Taraji P. Henson looked a complete knockout as she lived it up during a romantic Valentine’s weekend with her fiancé Kelvin Hayden. The 49-year-old actress slipped into a daring black bejeweled swimsuit and enjoyed some quality time with Kelvin — who she is set to wed on April 4 — at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. The lovebirds took a break from freezing cold Chicago where she is shooting the spin-off to her hit show Empire.   The Oscar-winning actress and retired NFL player arrived at their private ocean view suite where they were welcomed with a Nobu signature cocktail and specially prepared dessert to celebrate the Valentine’s Day weekend. The couple kicked off their lovers’ escape with a romantic boat tour of the famous Cabo San Lucas Arch where they  dined on lobster, oysters and chocolate covered strawberries as they toasted to their upcoming nuptials. After their sunset cruise, the two enjoyed a candlelit dinner at Nobu Restaurant where they dined on signature dishes such as Salmon tartare with caviar, Octopus Tiradito, Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna, miso black cod and yellowtail sashimi to name a few. Taraji took to her Instagram to show off  her heart shaped strawberry that she fed to her fiancé. The next day the loving couple started their morning with freshly prepared breakfast from Malibu Farm before retreating to the adults only infinity pool. The duo spent the day lounging by the pool with friends and graciously taking photos with fans. Generous Taraji even bought the whole pool a round of cocktails. In the early afternoon they headed to Esencia Spa where they took advantage of the outdoor hydrotherapy garden, experiential shower, cabana jacuzzi and hydrotherapy pool before they went in for their couple’s massage and facials. Kelvin was also spotted working out of the state-of-the-art gym while Taraji was snapping pictures to commemorate her first time at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. Nobu Restaurant pulled out all the stops for their next dinner date w
Taraji P. HensonVariety Actors on Actors, Day 2, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Apr 2019
Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power of Women: New York presented by Lifetime at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York 2019 Variety's Power of Women: , New York, USA - 05 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

White hot! Taraji P. Henson looked better than ever as she celebrated her big 5-0, hanging with friends Mary J. Blige & Angie Martinez in Mexico!

Taraji P. Henson is celebrating her 50th birthday in style! The Empire alum looked incredible as she posed up storm on a boat in her latest Instagram post, shared on Friday, Sept. 11. “Go off shawty it’s ya BIRFDAY,” she captioned the photos, referencing 50 Cent‘s breakout 2003 tune “In Da Club.” Taraji kept her red-hued hair up in braids as she showed off her toned physique in a tiny white two-piece.

View this post on Instagram

Go off shawty it’s ya BIRFDAY 💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

The actress accessorized with layered bracelets on her left wrist, adding white ribbon to her feet and a chic pair of zebra printed sunglasses. In several of the photos, Taraji turned around to reveal her thong bottom and toned derriére. The photos also revealed her various tattoos, including infinity feather sign reading “God,” left arm phrase “The Truth,” wings on her lower back, as well as a garland like design on her torso.

Taraji took to her Instagram story to share snippets from the fun-filled day, including a photo of friends Mary J. Blige, 49, and rapper Angie Martinez, also 49. “Good times,” she captioned the pic, also catching Mary jamming out to “For The Night” by Pop Smoke, Lil Baby and DaBaby. “Who birthday is it? Who birthday is it?” she could be heard yelling over her group of cheering friends, as she declared “shots, shots, shots!” in the next. “I love ya’ll so much,” she added.

Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson attends the premiere of ‘The Best Of Enemies.’ (SplashNews)

Mary added on her own story, “Happy birthday sis @tarajiphenson!!! So happy I made it!!! What a beautiful day!” she wrote, adding “#MexicoVibes” and two heart emojis. The pair looked so glam in sunny selfie, with the “Family Affair” singer rocking a checkered blue-and-green bikini top and big gold hoop earrings.

Several of Taraji’s famous friends also took to her comments to wish the Oscar nominee a very happy birthday. “Happy bday. Talented, beautiful, funny and real… love you. Never change just keep evolving,” Marlon Wayons gushed, while Selling Sunset‘s Amanza Smith posted, “Happy Birthday Queen Taraji! Looking them birthday cakes!!” Ludacris, Jill Scott, Cassie, Amber Riley and many more also showed some love.