Taraji P. Henson, 49, Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit On Romantic Vacation With Fiance Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson looked incredible in a revealing black one-piece while enjoying a tropical getaway with her fiance, former NFL pro Kelvin Hayden. The pair are set to wed in April!

Taraji P. Henson, 49, looked phenomenal in a plunging black swimsuit while vacationing in Cabo with her fiance Kelvin Hayden, 36. The Empire queen was a complete knockout as she lived it up during the romantic Valentine’s weekend getaway in a stunning, bejeweled one-piece while posing for pics in a pool. The swimsuit featured a halter neck and low V design, with silver studs adding stunning detail to the outline of the one-piece. She paired the look with a black choker, silver earrings, and a gold bracelet. She opted to pull her hair back into braids and fasten it in a tight, low bun as she splashed around in the pool. She was also seen sipping on a cocktail as she sat on a sun bed beside the pool. We’re so jealous! The pair clearly loved their tropical trip so much, they couldn’t stop documenting it on Instagram. The loved-up pair, who are set to wed in April 2020, posted adorable selfies snuggling up to each, and cute snaps on the beach. Aw!

The Oscar winning actress revealed her wedding date in a late 2019 Instagram post. She used the hashtag “4/4/20”, at the end of her caption, which sparked a ton of wedding date inquiries by fans in the comments. In previous interviews, Taraji has said they were aiming for this summer to get married. However, it appears as though the couple’s plans have changed. Taraji’s Hollywood friends including, Gabrielle Union and La La Anthony also shared heart emoijs in the comments of the photo. The actress noted that although she and her former NFL player fiance are taking their time with wedding planning, they will say “I do,” and “soon.” “We live together, we’re not going anywhere. But trust me, we are getting married,” she said. “And soon! It won’t be a 10-year engagement!” Taraji insisted.

She first announced the pair were engaged in May 2018. Kelvin popped the question on Mother’s Day, May 13, 2018, and the actress freaked out in a post on Instagram, which featured her massive diamond engagement ring! The engagement came as a surprise to most since the duo kept their two-year relationship as quiet as possible. “I said yes y’all!!!” she wrote in the post, next to a photo of ring and a luscious piece of chocolate cake. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!”

Prior to her relationship with Kelvin, Taraji dated Khloe Kardashian‘s, 35, ex Lamar Odom, 40. Lamar sheds some light on his relationship with Taraji in an episode of TV ONE’s UNCENSORED in late 2019. He revealed that his romance with the actress overlapped with the beginning stages of his relationship with the Kardashian sister, and said that he wishes he had told Taraji how he felt about Khloe. “I just wish I would’ve done things different with her,” a regretful Lamar said during the docu-series. Later on he admitted that “things ended with Taraji” because he was “an immature punk.”