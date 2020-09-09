‘Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith Reveals Whether She Was ‘Offended’ By Chrissy Teigen Questioning Realness Of Show

Amanza Smith revealed her honest reaction after Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she’s ‘never seen’ any of the ‘Selling Sunset’ agents (Amanza included) off the small screen.

Amanza Smith is actually a big fan of Chrissy Teigen. So, when the cookbook author seemingly doubted the legitimacy of Amanza and her Selling Sunset co-stars’ real estate careers in an Aug. 18 tweet, Amanza had a unique take on what some fans believed was a diss. “I love Chrissy Teigen,” the Oppenheim Group real estate agent stated right off the bat, after we brought up Chrissy’s tweet in an EXCLUSIVE interview on HollywoodLife TVTalk on Sept. 8. I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020 Amanza Smith admitted how the second tweet in the thread above made her feel while talking on HollywoodLife TVTalk. (Twitter/@chrissyteigen) “I love her cute, little, adorable family,” Amanza continued to gush. “I watch her Instagram videos and I’m like, ‘Oooh! That looks really good. I wish I knew how to cook like that!” Amanza didn’t sidestep around the tweet, though. She then admitted the truth: “I’m not offended. I didn’t think what [Chrissy] said was so terrible, to be honest.”

Amanza was referring to the fact that Chrissy’s tweet was never an outright insult. Instead, it read, “I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.” Since Chrissy was just wondering why she nor her agents haven’t seen Selling Sunset’s Oppenheim Group agents out in the wild (AKA, the housing market), Amanza told us, “The only thing that she really said was that she had never seen any of us when she was touring homes, which, OK. I’ve never seen her either because — Well, I’m new.”

Amanza, who used to work as a model and then an interior designer, joined the show for its second season which premiered in March of 2019. So, the Selling Sunset newcomer wasn’t expecting Chrissy to see her face in the real estate industry so soon. “That’s easy for me because I’m the new girl and as soon as we stopped filming, I got put on quarantine, so I haven’t seen anyone in six months, no less Chrissy Teigen and John Legend [Chrissy’s husband],” Amanza explained. Amanza even went so fas as to defend Chrissy! She pointed out that Chrissy actually stood up for Amanza’s castmates on Twitter, telling HollywoodLife, “[Chrissy] actually even said on the heels of [her diss], ‘I don’t think the people on the show are as mean as I am hearing and also some of them are pretty nice,’ or something like that. I really believe it got blown out of proportion.” You can see the tweet Amanza is referring to below! I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020 Chrissy Teigen also tweeted nice sentiment about the ‘Selling Sunset’ cast. (Twitter/@chrissyteigen) However, Amanza did take offense to one thing. “I was more offended because I just really, really like Chrissy Teigen. I was like, ‘Well that sucks! I wanted her to be my best friend tomorrow. I wanted to braid her hair!’,” Amanza said, regarding the Twitter controversy. She then had a message for Chrissy: “My kids are mixed and your kids are mixed and we’re supposed to be best friends!”