Pregnant Meghan McCain Reveals Her Due Date & Jokes She Feels Like A ‘Shamu’ — See Pics

Meghan McCain is about to become a mom in a matter of days. She finally revealed her due date while laughing about how hard it is to look stylish on ‘The View’ in her heavily pregnant state.

The View panelist Meghan McCain is in the homestretch with her first pregnancy. The 35-year-old revealed on Sept. 18 that she’s only two and a half weeks away from her due date. Meghan had announced on March 22 that she and her husband Ben Domenech are expecting their first child, and almost six months later, he or she is about to enter the world. Meghan has already said that she will be taking a maternity leave, but that she’ll be back to the show as soon as possible because we’re in an “election cycle.” Meghan has been incredibly private about the details of her pregnancy, so her due date revelation was a first.

“Topknot Friday! 2.5 weeks until my due date and trying to keep myself looking as stylish as humanly possible while feeling like shamu,” Meghan wrote next to an Instagram photo of her getting prepped for The View. She hardly looked anything like Sea World’s famed Orca, as Meghan rocked a tight topknot, red lip, long lashes and a black blouse. Even at nine months pregnant, her face did not appear to have any bloating.

Meghan hasn’t been seen with her full baby bump body, as The View began taping with the panelists remotely in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While they have now returned to the studio, the ladies are seated apart to be socially distanced, and appear from the chest or shoulders up in most frames.

The daughter of late U.S. Sen. John McCain has consciously been very private about her pregnancy. She hasn’t posted Instagram photos of herself showing off her baby bump, and on May 28 revealed that she would not be, because of abuse she had taken over the years for just showing photos of her war hero dad, who died at age 81 on Aug. 25, 2018 after a battle with brain cancer.

“Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible. I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety,” Meghan wrote in an Instagram post. She added, “A bunch of inhumane jackasses have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dad’s cancer fight. It is a shame.”

While Meghan hasn’t been showing off her pregnant body, she has described her condition, showing a throwback photo in July all dressed up for a night on the town with her husband pre-pregnancy. She wrote, #TBT to when we could still go out to dinner. We’re so lucky, Ben. Thank you for taking such wonderful care of my bloated, knocked up, swollen, pandemic navigating self. I don’t know what I would do these days without such a strong, loving partner.”

While Megan’s due date puts her baby arriving in early October, she still plans to take part in The View‘s coverage of the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election. During an Aug. 6 appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Meghan said she would be returning after a maternity leave, despite the conservative panelist’s frequent clashes with more liberal fellow hosts Joy Behar Sunny Hostin and even the show’s moderator Whoopi Goldberg “Why does everyone ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?” she said responding to a WWHL viewer question. “No other host has to deal with this BS. Yes, I’m coming back. It’s an election cycle.”