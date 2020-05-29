Meghan McCain Reveals Why She Refuses To Post Pregnancy Updates: ‘It Is A Shame’ 

Meghan McCain and her husband Ben Domenech have made the decision not to share updates about her pregnancy on social media. ‘The View’ co-host explained why in a heartbreaking Instagram post on May 28.

There’s a reason Meghan McCain hasn’t shared much about her first pregnancy in the public eye. The View co-host, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday night and explained that she refuses to expose her unborn child to the hatred that’s often spewed in the comments throughout her social media. — Specifically, negative remarks about her late father, Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 at age 81.

“People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy,” Meghan wrote in a tweet, in which she took a screenshot and shared to Instagram. “Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cess pool as much as is possible,” she explained.

(Photo credit: Meghan McCain/Instagram)

In her caption, the pregnant host explained how she and her husband Ben Domenech came to the decision to keep the rest of her pregnancy private. “Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible,” she began. “I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety.”

She continued, “A bunch of inhumane jackasses have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dads cancer fight. It is a shame.”

Meghan went on to admit that her decision is true to who she is as a person. “I know this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who is on tv five days a week – but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum,” she wrote. “Thank you for the continued kind words, support and prayers regarding my pregnancy from so many of you who are nothing but kind. It has meant a lot during this crazy time.”

The political commentator announced that she’s expecting in a post on Instagram in March. Meghan assured her followers that she is being “extra vigilant” about social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the safety of herself and her unborn child. Meghan noted that she has been self-isolating with her husband at home, and she’s been appearing on The View via satellite.