Joy Behar Kicks Kim Klacik Off ‘The View’ Mid-Interview After She Brings Up Her Blackface Scandal

Congressional candidate Kim Klacik got booted from ‘The View’ after getting into a massive screaming match with both Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin over blackface, the election, and more.

GOP Congressional candidate Kim Klacik‘s attempt to drag Joy Behar on The View didn’t end well, with the co-host eventually kicking her off the talk show mid-interview. After Klacik, 38, spent her entire September 17 interview defending President Donald Trump‘s apparent support of Black Americans and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Behar cut her off in disbelief: “Come on Kim. [Trump] told Bob Woodward that it was a very serious issue. That it’s airborne, and that it was terrible. And then he told the American people, ‘don’t wear a mask, it’s all going to go away.’ You have to put some blame on your president, sorry.”

The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off. Why are they silencing Black Women? Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface! pic.twitter.com/d39hPOAPOV — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 18, 2020

Nonplussed, Klacik sarcastically asked, “Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy who paraded around in blackface not too long ago? Come on, Joy. I don’t think you should be asking questions.” Behar exploded, saying that the Black community “had her back” after she admitted to dressing as a Black woman for a Halloween party in the 1970s. It’s something that’s been discussed on The View many times. “The Black community has my back,” Klacik responded.

That set off co-host Sunny Hostin, who couldn’t hold in her laughter. “The Black community has your back?! The Black community has your back?? The Black community did not vote for you! What planet are you living on? Wow,” Hostin said Klacik. Klacik is running for Maryland’s 7th congressional district, the seat occupied by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. She lost the special election, held in April 2020, to Democrat Kweisi Mfume. Sputtering, Klacik blamed the loss on the pandemic.

As the fight continued, Behar decided to abruptly end the interview, telling Klacik “good luck.” She could be heard thanking the ladies while calling them “immature” as her connection cut out. Following the episode, Klacik took to Twitter. “The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off. Why are they silencing Black Women? Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface!”