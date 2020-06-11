Joy Behar Torches Trump For Calling Protesters In Seattle Domestic Terrorists: ‘Back To Your Bunker’

Joy Behar let Donald Trump have it, calling out the president on ‘The View’ for claiming that peaceful protesters in Seattle are ‘domestic terrorists.’ He should really look at himself first, she said.

Joy Behar wasted no time when it came to criticizing Donald Trump on The View. The co-hosts discussed the inflammatory tweets the president sent on June 10 calling the peaceful protesters who have occupied an autonomous zone in Seattle “domestic terrorists,” and Behar immediately shot back. “He has the nerve to call anyone a domestic terrorist? He’s the domestic terrorist,” she said. “He’s the one who’s been impeached for obstructing justice in this country.”

TRUMP LABELS PROTESTERS “DOMESTIC TERRORISTS”: As demonstrators in Seattle are trying to occupy parts of the city as a police-free zone, Pres. Trump criticized the city’s mayor and Washington governor’s handling of the situation — the co-hosts react. https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/RXNPelDteq — The View (@TheView) June 11, 2020

Trump fired off two tweets threatening violence against the protesters, much like he did when the demonstrations began weeks earlier in Minneapolis. “Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before,” the president wrote. “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped [sic] IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!” He later added, “Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!”

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Behar walked back her statement that the president was a “domestic terrorist,” but said her point still stood: she’ll get in trouble for calling him one, but Trump will never face consequences for doing the same. “He wants to do something about Seattle? By the way, someone needs to show him where it is on the map. I doubt he even knows where it is. Get back in your bunker,” Behar said, referring to the president’s new title of “Bunker Boy“.

In Seattle, a group of protesters, demonstrating against police brutality and racism like so many others across the country, sealed themselves off in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. They’ve taken over several city blocks, forcing police to vacate a precinct, and declared the area the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. The protesters are peaceful, and Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan defended them from the president.

“Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker #BlackLivesMatter,” Durkan tweeted at the president, bringing up the bunker controversy again. Trump and his family allegedly escaped to a bunker beneath the White House when protesters took to the streets of Washington, DC. Trump insists that he was just “inspecting it,” which nobody believes. “A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business,” Inslee tweeted. “‘Stoop’ tweeting,” he wrote, playing off of Trump’s typo.