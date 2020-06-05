Christopher Meloni Destroys Trump Over His Latest ‘Law & Order’ Tweet — ‘You Would Be Arrested’

‘Special Victims Unit’ alum Christopher Meloni took Donald Trump to task for his latest, bizarre ‘LAW & ORDER!’ tweet, telling the president that things would go a lot differently if he were on the show.

You do NOT mess with Eliot Stabler. Christopher Meloni, the actor who played the famed detective on Law & Order: SVU for over a decade years, popped off when President Donald Trump tweeted his nonsensical “LAW & ORDER!” message for the umpteenth time. In response to the president’s June 4 tweet, Chris shot back with “You would be arrested!” And he would certainly know. He spent 12 seasons nabbing New York City’s most especially heinous.

You would be arrested! https://t.co/QFRPYL9tGe — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 5, 2020

Chris joins his former SVU co-stars in chiding the president for besmirching the good Law & Order name. Mariska Hargitay, who has played beloved Captain Olivia Benson for 21 seasons (and was famously Stabler’s partner), called out Trump on June 2 for tweeting “LAW & ORDER!” on May 31. “You mean tyranny and racism!” Mariska, 56, tweeted. Afterward, she participated in Blackout Tuesday by tweeting a black square that said VOTE three times at the top.

Ice-T, or Sergeant Fin Tutuola, has been going off on the president for days. His response to Trump’s tweet was definitely the most satisfying for SVU fans, though. “This MF…..” read the June 1 tweet. The actor, rapper, and activist tweeted at Trump again that same night, praising the protestors in DC: “The President should come outside and speak to the people! … Second thought, maybe not.” Poor “Bunker Boy” was busy hiding under the White House from protestors that weekend — or just “inspecting it,” as he claimed on Fox News Radio.

They play police officers on television, but don’t get it wrong; the SVU actors are on the side of the hundreds of thousands of protestors nationwide demanding justice against police brutality. The protestors, who are marching in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, all wrongfully killed black Americans, are being met with more police violence. It’s coming in the form of tear gas, rubber bullets, pepper spray, beatings, and flash bombs directed at peaceful demonstrators.

In Buffalo, New York, a 75-year-old man was pushed to the ground by two police officers in riot gear. Footage taken by a local news crew showed a group of officers stepping over him, rather than provide medical aid, as he laid unconscious on the concrete, blood pouring from his ear. The graphic video sparked outrage, and the two officers involved were suspended without pay.