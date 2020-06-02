Mariska Hargitay Calls Out Trump’s ‘Racism’ After His Viral ‘Law & Order’ Tweet 

Mariska Hargitay shut down Donald Trump on Twitter after the president tweeted, ‘Law & Order’ — the hit show she’s starred in since 1999. She joins co-star Ice-T, who slammed Trump on June 1.

Mariska Hargitay just went full-on Olivia Benson in response to Donald Trump who tweeted, “LAW & ORDER!” on May 31. — The crime series in which she’s the longest running cast member on. “You mean tyranny and racism!” Mariska, 56, tweeted back at Trump on Tuesday, June 2.

The actress plays Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Benson is the Commanding Officer of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, which operates out of the 16th precinct. “And that’s on Olivia Benson,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “Olivia Benson is a boss!”

You mean tyranny and racism! https://t.co/39AUhgKxe7 — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) June 2, 2020

Mariska is the second SVU star to slam Trump over his tweet. Ice-T had fans praising his response to Trump on Twitter. “This MF…..,” he replied on Monday, June 1. More SVU fans joked that Trump “couldn’t handle” the wrath of his character, Sergeant Fin Tutuola and Captain Olivia Benson.

Following her response to Trump, Mariska shared a black image with the words “Vote” across is three times. She encouraged her followers to go out and vote in the primary elections, being held on June 2 — despite the social media blackout amid ongoing protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd, 46.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after being restrained by former disgraced police officer, Derek Chauvin during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25. Video footage from the arrest shows Chauvin with his knee pinned down on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Floyd died after being restrained by officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with his murder on May 29. Chauvin and the three other police officers involved in the case were fired after a video of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck went viral. On May 29, Chauvin was officially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 29. He is currently being held at Minnesota’s only level five maximum-security prison. Chauvin was moved to Oak Park Heights Prison, near the city of Stillwater, after he was previously held at the Hennepin County Jail following his arrest.

Trump is facing backlash for how he’s handled the protests — some of which turned violent outside the White House, beginning on May 29.