Ice-T Trolls Trump After President Tweets About ‘Law & Order’ Amid America’s Unrest

Ice-T had a short, but notable response to President Donald Trump, who tweeted, ‘Law & Order’ on May 31, amid the nationwide protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.

Ice-T hit back at Donald Trump on Sunday night after the president tweeted, “LAW & ORDER!” — the name of the actor’s long-running crime drama. Ice-T plays Sergeant Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and has been on the show since its second season. “This MF……,” the actor replied to Trump on Twitter, using the abbreviation for the curse word.

Even before his reply, many fans inquired if Ice-T, who was protesting in Arizona on May 31, had any thoughts about the president’s tweet. “You know he did that for you, right?” one Twitter user replied to Ice-T. Other SVU fans joked that Trump “couldn’t handle” the wrath of Fin and Captain Olivia Benson, his on-screen colleague (played by Mariska Hargitay). Benson’s character is the Commanding Officer of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, which operates out of the 16th precinct.

Ice-T is no stranger to speaking out about police brutality and racial injustice. On the same night he replied to Trump (as seen above), he tweeted, “The President should come outside and speak to the people! … Second thought, maybe not.”

The commander in chief has unsurprisingly been active on Twitter as nationwide protests, calling for justice in the death of George Floyd, 46, continue. However, Trump is facing backlash for how he’s handled the protests — some of which turned violent outside the White House, beginning on May 29. Instead of addressing the situation, Trump reportedly hid in a bunker for nearly an hour, according to a Republican close to the White House, who has remained anonymous, per the New York Times. The report was also anonymously confirmed by an administration official.

The White House has not commented on reports that Trump has spent part of this time in a bunker, which is also known as the Presidential Emergency Operations Center. “The White House does not comment on security protocols and decisions,” spokesperson Judd Deere told the New York Times.

Floyd died after being restrained by officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with his murder on May 29. Chauvin and the three other police officers involved in the case were fired after a video of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck went viral.