Meghan McCain Torches Ivanka Trump’s Defense Of Donald’s Tweets: ‘It’s Not Communication, It’s Cruelty’

Meghan McCain fired back at Ivanka Trump after she took the podium at the Republican National Convention on August 27 to defend her father’s ‘unfiltered’ tweets.

Meghan McCain isn’t one to back down when it comes to the Trump White House. She took to Twitter during the RNC on Thursday night to call out Ivanka Trump‘s comments about her father’s aggressive tweets. Ivanka referred to President Donald Trump‘s “communication style” as an excuse for being “unapologetic about his beliefs.” But, Meghan didn’t agree.

“It’s not a ‘communication style,’ it’s cruelty and indecency,” The View co-host, 35, wrote on Twitter. “Trump said he didn’t like POW’s who were captured, implied my father [Senator John McCain] was burning in hell after he died and constantly trashed him while he was fighting brain cancer,” Meghan explained, adding, “This is how they have lost all decent people.”

The RNC concluded with a speech from the president’s eldest daughter, in which Ivanka, 38, claimed Donald, 74, gets “attacked for being unconventional.”

“Whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands. I recognize that my dad’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste,” Ivanka said in her speech, which took place on the White House lawn. “And I know his Tweets can feel a bit … unfiltered. But the results speak for themselves,” she continued. “He is so unapologetic about his beliefs that he has caused me and countless Americans to take a hard look at our own convictions and ask ourselves, ‘What do we stand for? What kind of America do we want to leave for our children?'”

At the end of her speech, Ivanka added, “Dad, people attack you for being unconventional, but I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective.” 

The late Senator of Arizona, John McCain (R), was a frequent target of Donald Trump’s verbal takedowns — many of which Meghan publicly defended her father. 

Back in May, Meghan — who is pregnant with her first child — took to Instagram to note that she would not be sharing any further pregnancy updates due to hateful comments on social media. She explained that she refuses to expose her unborn child to the hatred that’s often directed at her father. Senator McCain died of brain cancer in August of 2018 at the age of 81.