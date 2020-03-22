‘View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Pregnant At 35 With First Baby After Miscarriage

Meghan McCain is pregnant with her first child! ‘The View’ co-host confirmed the news just months after opening up about her ‘horrendous’ miscarriage.

Meghan McCain, 35, just brightened the day with some exciting news! The television host confirmed that she is pregnant in post shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, Mar. 22. “My husband Ben and I are blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she began, referencing her partner Ben Domenech, 38, who she married in Nov. 2017. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” she continued, captioning the letter, “Personal news.”

Meghan went on to confirm that she’ll be continuing to appear on The View, but not going into the NYC-based studio to protect her health amidst the outbreak of COVID-19. “I’m fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely,” she confirmed. “I am indebted to our producers and crew. I also want to acknowledge the heroes — the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military — who are on the front lines of this fight.”

She also added, “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with,” in addition to urging her followers to “please stay safe” and to “wash your hands and avoid public gatherings.”

Meghan’s friends and followers quickly filled her comments with congratulatory messages, including former View host Elisabeth Hasselbeck! “🙏🏻love this Good News today!!!!!” she commented. Sunny Hostin also added “Congratulations!!!!” along with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, Chrishell Stause and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The happy news comes just months after the Phoenix, Arizona native opened up in an emotional New York Times op-ed about miscarrying a baby girl. “I knew I was pregnant before I formally knew I was pregnant. My body told me in all the ways women are familiar with,” she wrote in the moving essay. “For a brief moment, I had the privilege of seeing myself in the sisterhood of motherhood…[then] I had a miscarriage. I loved my baby, and I always will. To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that.”

In the piece, Meghan also opened up about the experiences she went through after her “horrendous” miscarriage. “I blamed myself. Perhaps it was wrong of me to choose to be a professional woman, working in a high-pressure, high-visibility, high-stress field, still bearing the burden of the recent loss of my father and facing on top of that the arrows that come with public life,” she admitted.

We’re so happy for Meghan and her husband Ben on this next chapter as they approach three years of marriage. The blonde took to Instagram back in 2018 to gush about their first year together. “My ride or die from day one,” she said of Ben, who founded The Federalist. “My great love, my best friend, my true partner, my shelter from the storm. I would not have survived this last year without you. Thank you for always taking on the world beside me – Bonnie and Clyde forever. I love you with my entire heart Ben,” she sweetly added.