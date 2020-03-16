Meghan McCain Goes Off On Trump & Millennials For Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously

Unable to hold back her ‘disappointment’ with the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, Meghan McClain slammed those ‘irresponsible’ people not taking this pandemic seriously.

“The mixed messaging coming out of the White House right now is not only irresponsible, but it’s downright dangerous,” Meghan McCain said during Mar. 16 episode of The View. The 35-year-old daughter of the late Sen. John McCain was furious at President Donald Trump’s administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak so far. “We have [Senator] Devin Nunes going on TV, saying ‘oh, it’s okay. Go socialize. It’s okay. Hug people.’ We have the president of the United States not able to handle not shaking hands during a press conference – lead by example! – and we’re not seeing a lot of ‘profiles in courage’ coming out of the White House, right now, and I think that’s what’s stoking this anxiety.”

Meghan’s frustration wasn’t just reserved for the Trump White House. She also turned her anger towards “millennials” for ignoring the genuine threat of COVID-19. “Right now, I’ve only seen panicking to the nth degree … or complete delusion, with a bunch of millennials going out partying at bars. I was furious about this over the weekend, because I stayed inside with my husband all weekend. If you don’t care about your own health, care about your parents’ health, care about your grandparents’ health, care about people over sixty, because what you’re doing is compromising everyone.”

“We need to be taking this seriously,” tweeted Meghan in response to a View fan account that shared her comments online. “I am disappointed in those who are not.” It should also be noted that while numerous sources and sites disagree at when the Millennial Generation starts (the Pew Research Center says anyone born after 1981 is one, while The Atlantic argued it’s anyone after 1984), at age 35, Meghan is herself a millennial.

We need to be taking this seriously. I am disappointed in those who are not. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2020

This, however, doesn’t detract from the weight of her comments, especially Meghan wasn’t the only one dragging “delusional” fools that day. “Just had a very good tele-conference with Nations’s Governors. Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to ‘do more,'” tweeted Trump on Mar. 16. “I have to do more? No – YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President,” replied Cuomo.

I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President. https://t.co/tYeDt1lcOZ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

During a Monday morning call with states’ governors, Donald seemingly doubled down on his “I don’t take responsibility” stance when it comes to this outbreak. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” he reportedly told the governors during this conference call, according to The New York Times. “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”

This reportedly surprised some governors who have been “scrambling to contain the outbreak and are increasingly looking to the federal government for help with equipment, personnel, and financial aid.” It seems Meghan has a point.