Chris Evans Admits Private Photo Leak Was ‘Embarrassing’: ‘You Gotta Roll With The Punches’

Chris Evans admitted that he’s a little embarrassed by his scandalous Instagram photo leak, but he’s dealing with it — and it’s all thanks to the support he’s receiving from his ‘fantastic’ fans.

Chris Evans is “embarrassed,” but coping after his accidental nude photo leak that broke the internet. The Avengers: Endgame actor, 39, told Tamron Hall on her eponymous talk show that he’s not really sweating it anymore. “Listen, it was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned. Lot of teachable moments,” Chris joked on the September 15 episode. “It was embarrassing, but things happen. You gotta roll with the punches.” Chris added that he was thankful for his “pretty fantastic fans” who supported him amid the controversy.

Chris’ appearance on Tamron Hall comes just one day after he broke his silence about his NSFW Instagram leak. The actor accidentally posted a screen recording of his phone’s camera roll to his Instagram Story on September 12, which included a — ahem — revealing photo of his privates. Captain America quickly took down the Instagram Story, but not before his millions of followers got a look at his Winter Soldier. Chris addressed the incident two days later in the best way possible. He tweeted, “Now that I have your attention… VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Once word got around what happened, Chris was totally roasted by his friends and family. His longtime Avengers co-star and close friend, Mark Ruffalo, despite 100 percent having his phone number, tweeted to Chris about it. “Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,” he wrote. Not helping, Mark!

Chris’ brother, Grace and Frankie star Scott Evans, also mocked Chris on Twitter, despite the fact that he was partially to blame for the photo leak. Chris and Scott were playing a game of Heads Up when Chris accidentally posted his camera roll. “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?” he joked on September 13.