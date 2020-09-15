‘Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott Stresses ‘Nothing Ever Happened’ Between Her & Robert Westergaard

After Jess got jealous when Aesha Scott joined ‘BDM’ and Rob showed her some attention, the second stew is telling us if anything more than a flirtation went down.

Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Jessica More and Rob Westergaard continue to run so hot and cold with their boatmance, constantly fighting and making up. It began to escalate once fan favorite Aesha Scott returned to the show as second stew, and immediately had a friendly bond with the handsome South African model. That did not go over well with third stew Jess, who admitted she has a “demon” side when it comes to jealously. Aesha tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview that no sparks flew when it came to her friendship with Rob.

“No, honestly nothing ever happened with me and Rob. There was nothing there, there wasn’t any attraction whatsoever,” says Aesha, who joined the crew before the second to the last charter of the season. The beloved BDM season four sweetheart was brought in after pal Hannah Ferrier‘s controversial firing, which saw Christine “Bugsy” Drake take over as chief stew and left the interior down a member.

Immediately Jess was leery of Aesha when the pretty Kiwi and Rob had a friendly conversation in the crew mess while just getting to know each other. She playfully teased Jess and Rob about their boatmance, as deckhand Alex Radcliffe was also there with the trio while dining. But Rob’s attention on another woman — even just asking her questions like what New Zealand’s main export is (sheep) — left Jess storming off in a huff.

Aesha explains to us, “So I am focused on the conversations of Rob and myself because it was relevant to him and Jess. I gave him the same amount of banter as the other guys, but if anything I talked to Alex the most so nothing with me and Rob. But there is drama there to come that you all will see.”

More drama went down when the crew got a night off to go into town to dinner and followed by some serious partying at a nearby nightclub. Rob showed off a party trick where he was able to suction a beer can onto his palm and pour the drink into a glass without actually holding on to it. When Aesha wanted to learn, Jess was furious that Rob obliged and showed her, while — THE NERVE — actually having a smile on his face for a change.

That let to the zillionth fight between Jessica and Rob, with her accusing him of checking out of their relationship and him saying that he’s sick of them running so hot and cold. As bosun Malia White even said, going out with Rob and Jess “sucks,” because they always end up getting into some lovers tiff and bringing everyone else down.

Human ray of sunshine Aesha’s return was SO welcome for BDM fans, especially after the super heavy front half of the season that saw second stew Lara Flumiani quit after one charter, chef Kiko Lorran tearfully get fired and Hannah let go after five seasons as chief stew after Malia turned her in to Captain Sandy Yawn for having unregistered Valium on board for panic attacks. Aesha tells us, “I am just so excited to be back. This might be the best thing that I have ever done in my life and I only expected it to be one season. So to be able to come back and do it again was such a bonus for me.”