The tension is high for Tom in the kitchen. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 17 episode of ‘Below Deck Med,’ Tom flips out when Christine brings back food that’s ‘too raw’ for the guests.

This is not what new chef Tom Checketts expected when he joined the Below Deck Med crew. Christine “Bugsy” Drake brings back plates of lobster that is “too raw” for the guests’ liking in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Below Deck Mediterranean. Tom is extremely annoyed because the lobster is “fully cooked,” it’s just poached.

The lobster has been cooking for 2 hours, and now Tom is back to cooking it again. He goes searching for a potato, but it’s nowhere to be found. That just makes him even more annoyed. Christine and his girlfriend, Malia White, try to help, but he’s just incredibly frustrated.

“This isn’t what I thought I was signing up to when I came to visit Malia and was offered the job,” Tom says in our preview. When it seems like nothing is going right, Tom goes off. “I can’t believe this. It’s just a f**king laughingstock,” he laments.

Malia pulls her boyfriend aside to have a little chat. “What’s the point in me being on the boat if it’s not going to be right what I serve?” Tom wonders. He tells Malia, “This is bullish*t. And suicide.” Malia notes that lunch was “amazing,” but Tom says it was more complicated than it needed to be. “I’m good at what I do. I don’t need to prove it,” he says to Malia. “I’ve made a f**king big mistake. I’ve got way too much self-respect to do this.”

The synopsis for the new season 5 episode reads: “With Hannah’s back against the wall, Captain Sandy faces a difficult decision that could change the trajectory of The Wellington. Bugsy grapples with a new challenge, while Malia worries about Tom’s ability to navigate a chaotic first charter.” The Aug. 17 episode of Below Deck Med is a super-sized episode. It will air at 9 p.m. on Bravo.