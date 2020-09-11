Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Respond To Longtime Rumors Of Jealousy Between Sisters

Rumors of a feud between Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have plagued the sisters. But is there really jealousy between them? They addressed the controversy in a new podcast interview.

It’s all love between Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The sisters talked to two other famous siblings — Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson — on their podcast, and got candid about their rumored rivalry. There’s a longstanding assumption that Kourtney, 41, and Kendall, 24, don’t have the warm and fuzzy relationship their sisters and brother share. But that couldn’t be further from the truth, they confirmed.

“There is literally none,” Kendall said on the September 10 episode of Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, referring to competition with Kourtney. ” I don’t feel any.” Kourtney agreed with Kendall. Not only is there no competition between the sisters, but Kourtney and Kendall aren’t jealous of each other either. “I swear to God I don’t feel any [jealousy],” Kendall told Oliver. “And I don’t feel it towards me.”

“I just think that’s because we are all just so different when you really think about,” she continued. “And we all do such different things. And the reason I got excited when you said that is because it’s something that I’m really just thankful for. There are so many [sisters], and it could be so catty. But it’s not at all — at least not in my opinion.”

Rumors of a feud have plagued the sisters for quite some time, and fans have seen fights play out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In a July 2019 episode, Kourtney and Kendall got into a spat during a ski trip to Mammoth Mountain. Kendall vented to sister Khloe Kardashian that, while she’s glad that she and Kourtney are hanging out more, she finds her “rude” sometimes. She accused Kourtney of putting her muddy shoes all over her car and telling her to “chill the f**k out” about it!

Kourtney confirmed that it’s all good with Kendall, but there were some issues of competition and jealousy between herself and sister Kim Kardashian when they were younger. The sisters, who are super close in age, would steal each others clothes growing up! Kendall says that she and sister Kylie Jenner, who were born just one year apart, were the same way as kids.