Kourtney Kardashian Says She ‘Wouldn’t’ Seek ‘Relationship Advice’ From Kim Amid Kanye Drama

Kourtney Kardashian revealed which sister she’d take relationship advice from, and made a point to say it wouldn’t be Kim! Kendall Jenner disagreed, however.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, doesn’t go to Kim Kardashian, 39 for dating advice, apparently. The Poosh blogger made this confession on the Sept. 10 episode of the Apple podcast Sibling Reverlry With Oliver & Kate Hudson, which Kendall Jenner, 24, also joined! The sisters revealed what kind of advice they seek from each sister during the interview.

For which sister gives the best advice, Kourtney admitted, “It depends on what the advice is for. [For] guy advice, I think Khloe [Kardashian]. But Khloe’s is harsh, harsh advice.” Kendall agreed that Khloe is “super harsh when it comes to relationship advice,” and Kourtney elaborated by saying that Khloe has “no tolerance.”

It all depends on the situation, though. “Yeah I mean I think for relationship advice I’d say, it does depend on what I’m going through because sometimes you’re like OK this person I feel like could relate to the situation,” Kendall explained, which led Kourtney to throw some — friendly? — shade at Kim.

“Like I wouldn’t go to Kim for relationship advice,” Kourtney teased, but Kendall disagreed! “I go to her sometimes if I need to be an investigator,” the model said, defending Kim’s love expertise. She further explained, “[Kim is] like the investigator though. I call Kim if there’s tea I’m like I need to call Kim because she’ll just vibe with me on the drama because she just loves the tea.”

Granted, Kourtney did give her sister some credit. “I mean [Kim’s] the only one who’s married so we probably should,” Kourtney admitted, despite the KKW Beauty owner’s recent marital drama with husband Kanye West. It all began when Kanye broke down in tears at his first presidential campaign rally in July, claiming that Kim almost terminated her pregnancy with North West, 7.

Kanye then caused an uproar on Twitter by tweeting claims like Kim was trying to “lock” him up by bringing a doctor to Wyoming, where the Yeezy founder — who has been previously diagnosed with Bipolar disorder — was staying at the time in July. Kanye even tweeted that he has been trying to “get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform’,” but the rapper later issued a public apology to Kim.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Kim and Kanye further tried to make it through their marital drama by bringing their children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, for a vacation in the Dominican Republic and a glamping adventure in Colorado in August. Despite their happy appearances on social media, we’ve heard that the purpose of this trip was “for the kids,” and not for their six-year marriage.

“Kim and Kanye are doing these vacations for the kids really. She’s telling people that these trips the family are taking right now and this time together is really just about being together as a family for their children,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in August. The insider added, “This is in no way an attempt to save their marriage or work on things — it’s solely about the kids and them having time together as a family.”