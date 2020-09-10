The Rock Gushes Over Wife Lauren Hashian On 36th Birthday After They Both Recover From COVID-19

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wished his wife, Lauren Hashian, a happy 36th birthday, calling the love of his life a ‘one of a kind woman’ after revealing they contracted COVID-19.

There’s a lot of love in this photo! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson celebrated his beautiful wife, Lauren Hashian‘s, 36th birthday with the sweetest post to Instagram. In the pic, posted on September 8th, Lauren and her beau, 48, posed-up in what appeared to be a recording studio. Both were clad in masks, following safety precautions after their recovery from coronavirus.

But beyond the fun-loving pic, The Rock’s words totally melted hearts. The Jumanji: The Next Level star began the caption to his pic by quoting the song “You Shook Me All Night Long” by rock band AC/DC. “She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean – she was the best damn woman that I ever seen,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji and a firecracker emoji. Then, The Rock got super sweet and sentimental.

“HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS to my one of a kind woman [Lauren Hashian] who holds it all down and makes our ‘big engine’ run – with a beautiful and inspiring quality, a sweet harmony & a lotta love,” he continued. “I’m a grateful man. Happy Birthday, baby and tequila’s on me,” he finished off the caption, adding a string of emojis, including a winky face, music notes, and a red heart emoji among others! Celebrations for Lauren’s big day were likely very simple, as The Rock’s entire family has slowly recovered from COVID-19.

The newly-minted highest paid actor in Hollywood took to social media on September 2, revealing that he, Lauren, and their two daughters — Jasmine, 4, and Tiana Gia, 2 — contracted the virus from “very close family friends,” and it took time for them to completely recover. “I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure as a family and for me personally,” he shared with is 197 million Instagram followers.

“Our babies, Jazzy and Tia, had a little sore throat the first couple of days but other than that they bounced back,” he explained. “Lauren and I…it was a little bit different…We had a rough go, but we got through it.” As devoted fans know, Dwayne’s family is incredibly important to him, and he reminded all of those watching his video to “stay healthy” during this difficult time.

Dwayne and Lauren have known one another since 2006, meeting the year before Dwayne and his first wife — Dany Garcia — divorced. After welcoming their precious baby girls in 2015 and 2018, the couple exchanged their ‘I dos’ in a beautiful, intimate ceremony in Hawaii on August 18, 2019. After enduring so much together, fans are so glad to see Dwayne and Lauren happy, healthy, and ready for the future.