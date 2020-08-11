Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Dwayne Johnson Pulls In $87.5 Million, Making Him The Highest-Paid Actor In Hollywood — See Full List

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson attends the Go Behind the Scenes with the Walt Disney Studios press line at the 2019 D23 Expo, in Anaheim, Calif 2019 D23 Expo - Day 2, Anaheim, USA - 24 Aug 2019
Dwayne Johnson 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 31 Jul 2019
Dwayne Johnson seen at Universal Pictures World Premiere of FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, CA on Saturday, July 13th, 2019. Universal Pictures presents the World Premiere of FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW, Hollywood, CA, USA - 13 July 2019 Wearing Ralph Lauren
Dwayne Johnson - Generation Award recipient MTV Movie & TV Awards, Show, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Is there anything The Rock can’t do? Dwayne Johnson once again tops ‘Forbes’ annual list of highest-paid actors, with an astounding $87.5 million. See who else made the cut!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is easily the hardest-working man in Hollywood, and it’s paid off. Literally. Dwayne, 48, was named the highest-paid actor in Hollywood for the second year in a row by Forbes, raking in a cool $87.5 million. Much of that wealth came from his role as an Interpol agent in the upcoming Netflix action flick Red Notice, which got him a $23.5 million paycheck.

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson smolders on the red carpet at the LA premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level, 12/9/19 (SplashNews)

It seems like Dwayne’s never not working. In just 2019, he starred in three films, including two major blockbusters: Fighting with My Family, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Jumanji: The Next Level. Along with his film roles, he also continued starring in the HBO series Ballers, running Seven Bucks Productions, hosting NBC’s Titan Games, creating his own tequila brand, and designing a line for Under Armor.

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson lets loose on the red carpet at the LA premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 7/13/19 (SplashNews)

Not to mention, he dethroned billionaire Kylie Jenner as the celebrity who makes the most per sponsored Instagram post. Want The Rock to rep your brand? You’ll have to pay him $1 million first! Don’t feel bad for her, though. Just one of Kylie’s Instagram posts is worth $986,000. Here are the other men in Hollywood — and one in Bollywood — who make up Forbes’ Highest-Paid Actors of 2020 list. Some of the top 10 may surprise you!

Dwayne Johnson $87.5 million

Ryan Reynolds $71.5 million

Mark Wahlberg $58 million

Ben Affleck $55 million

Vin Diesel $51 million

Akshay Kumar $48.5 million

Lin-Manuel Miranda $45.5 million

Will Smith $44.5 million

Adam Sandler $41 million

Jackie Chan $40 million