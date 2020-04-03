The Rock Sings ‘Moana’ Song While Teaching Daughter, 1, How To Wash Her Hands In Adorable Video

Guess we have to say thank you to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. With help from his adorable toddler, Tiana, the ‘Moana’ star discovered singing his song ‘You’re Welcome’ is the best way to wash your hands.

“Sing the song!” demands Tiana “Tia” Johnson at the start of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Apr. 2 Instagram video. In the clip, The Rocky, 47, shares his pre-shower routine with his adorable 1-year-old. “Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands,” he captioned the vid. “We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.” From there, The Rock – seemingly wearing nothing but a towel around his waist – channels his character, Maui, from Moana to recite the rap breakdown, allowing his little girl to chime in at the right moments.

The two even update the lyrics for the current pandemic crisis. “What can I say except, ‘you’re welcome’ / The coronavirus has got to –” “go!” If cuteness was the cure for the coronavirus, then this video alone would eliminate COVID-19 from the northern hemisphere by itself. “Stay healthy and safe, my friends,” The Rock wrote at the end of his video’s caption. “And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, ‘just shut your mouth and sing daddy’” She must have learned that from someone. Wonder who?

In happier times, weeks before the United States was in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, The Rock celebrated Tiana and her older sisters on International Women’s Day. “Respect the ground you walk, protect the name you carry, and blaze your own @wwenxt @wwe path,” The Rock said while sharing a picture of him with Simone, 18, his daughter with his ex-wife Dany Garcia. Simone has joined the family business and begun training to be a WWE Superstar. “Proud of you, and as you go down the road, I’ll always have your back.” To his four year-old-daughter, Jasmine, Dwayne said, “Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day.”

“The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love. And I can’t promise you I’ll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and protect you for the rest of mine,” The Rock said to Tia.

The Rock married Jasmine and Tia’s mother (and his partner of 11+ years) Lauren Hashian, in a secret ceremony in August 2019. Here’s hoping that they don’t have to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in quarantine.