Dwayne Johnson Dethrones Kylie Jenner As The Highest Paid Celeb On Instagram With $1M Per Post

It appears that Kylie Jenner couldn’t ‘keep up’ with The Rock. Though Kylie is practically synonymous with social media, Dwayne Johnson just stole her crown as the star who makes the most money on IG.

$1,015,000. That’s how much Hopper HQ – a social media marketing firm that also runs the accounts for many companies and individuals – values a single Instagram post by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. If advertisers want the 48-year-old Jumanji star to post a picture of their product to his 190 million followers, they better pony up. If that fact alone wasn’t shocking enough, Dwayne’s posts are more valuable (i.e., expensive) than those of Kylie Jenner, a woman who was practically born on social media. A post from Kylie, 22, is valued by Hopper HQ at $986,000, just shy of the million mark.

The rest of the Hopper HQ top-ten include soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo ($889,000), Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian ($858,000), Ariana Grande ($853,000,) Selena Gomez ($848,000), Beyoncé ($777,000), Justin Bieber ($747,000), Taylor Swift ($722,00), and Ronaldo’s former La Liga rival, Neymar ($704,000.) It’s also interesting to note that Kylie’s other sisters – Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian – fall within the Top 20. Kendal (#14) commands a cool $608k per post, while posts from Khloe (#15) and Kourt (#17) are worth $608k and $514k, respectively.

At least, that’s what Hopper HQ values the posts at. The rankings and cost per post were determined, the BBC notes, after “speaking with so-called social media ‘influencers’ themselves, along with brands and marketing companies, and using publicly available pricing information to estimate how much each account could charge.” The BBC also noted that marketers tend to “be secretive” with how much they pay, meaning that though Hopper HQ values Kylie’s posts at $986k, she might be charging less – or more – as part of a marketing campaign.

What’s interesting to note is that follower count doesn’t always mean you’re going to get paid. Cristiano Ronaldo has 230 million followers (per Brandwatch), which means that he has 40 million more than The Rock, but the former-WWE Superstar makes $126k more per post. Granted, Ronaldo isn’t hurting for money, as Forbes reports he’s worth an estimated $105 million, while The Rock comes in at an estimated $87.5m. The Rock can rest easy knowing that Forbes also christened him “the world’s highest-paid actor,” and that was before this Instagram ranking came out.

This Instagram Ranking comes roughly two months after Kylie Jenner’s status as a billionaire came under fire. After Forbes called Kylie the “Youngest Self-Made Billionaire” for a second consecutive year, they published a report that claimed she and members of the Kylie Cosmetics team inflated their company figures for years. Kylie and Kris Jenner denied these allegations. She even accused the report of having “a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions.”