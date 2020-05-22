‘The Titan Games’ returns for season 2 on May 25, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson revealing what’s ahead on the epic competition series.

“Everybody comes here because they want to be part of something that helps people get better. I love that,” Dwayne Johnson says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of The Titan Games season 2. That’s exactly what’s happening here. The Titan Games is kicking things up to a whole new level in the second season. “We wanted to create a scenario where we still had your everyday people from all walks of life who were exceptional athletes, but now they have the ability to compete against some of the greatest athletes in the world,” Dwayne explains.

The host has handpicked world-class athletes to reign over the toughest challenge: the formidable Mount Olympus. These incredible athletes include two-time Olympic gold-medal winning and current undisputed boxing world champion Claressa Shields, NFL Iron Man Legend and 10x Pro-Bowler Joe Thomas, Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz, Olympic gold-medal-winning snowboarder Hannah Teter, professional stunt woman and star American Ninja Warrior Jessie Graff, and five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley have all accepted the challenge to join the competition.

“If any competitor is able to defeat one of my Titans, they’ll take their place and fight to defend their crown against new competitors,” Dwayne continues. At the end of the season, a female Titan Champion and a male Titan Champion will be crowned. They’ll each win a grand prize of $100,000. If one of the professional athletes wins, their prize money will go to a charity of their choosing.

“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be entertaining, and quite frankly there’s nothing like it on TV,” Dwayne adds. You got that right. The Titan Games premieres May 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.