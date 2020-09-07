Joy-Anna Duggar Pauses To Put On Makeup While Giving Birth To Daughter Evelyn Mae

Joy-Anna Duggar joked that she’s done having kids in a vlog from the day she gave birth to her adorable daughter Evelyn.

Joy-Anna Duggar is a big mood. The new mom gave fans a glimpse at her birthing experience, sharing a vlog from the day she gave birth to little Evelyn Mae Forsyth — and she paused while eight centimeters dilated to put on makeup! The TLC reality star, 22, welcomed her second child with husband Austin Forsyth, 26, on August 21, and shared a YouTube video on September 5 documenting the experience. Titled, “Labor & delivery of our baby,” the 12-minute clip documented the couple’s time in the hospital, as they welcomed their bundle of joy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clip showed Joy-Anna struggling with labor pain, and expressing her disbelief that she gave birth to her first child, son Gideon, without an epidural. “I’m so happy I got the epidural… I don’t see how people do this without epidurals,” she told her sister-in-law Rachel, to which she replied, “You did it with the last one.” Joy-Anna said, “I know… stupid. I don’t know how I did it with Gideon. It hurts so bad … Babe, we’re not having another kid.”

The mom-of-two was past her due date, so her doctor asked her to come to the hospital in order to induce the pregnancy. “The doctor broke my water, and instantly I started having contractions, two to four minutes apart,” Joy-Anna said to the camera. “That’s encouraging. My body’s doing what it needs to do.” Despite the pain, she still managed to apply makeup as her baby was about to enter the world. Her sister-in-law brought her a powder foundation and an eyeshadow palette, and fans are so here for it.

“I love that you did your makeup to meet your baby,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “Putting your makeup on! I don’t blame you, AND you are beautiful without the makeup as well.” Other fans simply commented on how supportive her husband was throughout the birthing process. “I love seeing her and Austin like this. So sweet and caring,” one fan wrote, as another commented, “You guys are such great parents! It’s so sweet to see how supportive Austin was during it all! You’re very lucky Joy!” Congratulations to the adorable couple on the newest addition to their family!