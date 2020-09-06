‘Teen Mom 2’: Jade Cline Says Onscreen ‘Drama’ Drove Her To ‘Breaking Point’ While Filming Season 10

Jade Cline is back for another season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ and she opened up about how difficult it was dealing with ‘cast member drama’.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline has opened up about the one thing that pushed her to the “breaking point” while filming the popular reality show. The MTV star spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about filming the reunion episode. “I feel like I probably had enough after filming the reunion,” she began. “Because of COVID and everything, the first episode of the season started filming almost right after wrapping up the reunion of last year and the reunion was just super, super annoying, like it was just really annoying.”

The mom-of-one, who has an adorable mini-me named Kloie, explained that the day was “extremely long” and involved plenty of drama. “There was old cast member drama, on top of drama with me and my mom and these reunions get so hard on a lot of people. There’s tension, people are upset, and I feel like it brings on that energy,” she told HL. “The season before had been difficult and that’s why I kind of just had it with filming and being around people, I just kind of wanted to be alone.

As Jade begins her second season of Teen Mom 2, she reflected on her time with the franchise. “I think as my life has gone on, it’s been documented. I watch it get better but there’s harder obstacles that were different for that time of the year” she said. “But you grow past certain things in life, you get past obstacles that you have to learn how to grow around.”

She added, “There’s a lot of challenging things going on, but I think that the older I’ve gotten, I’ve learned a little bit more, and been a lot more self-aware of what I’m doing and everything that I’m doing especially around my kid. I feel like a lot of people have this misconception that if I’m arguing with someone, or something’s going on we’re all doing this on front of my kid which is not the case.”

