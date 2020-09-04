Charlize Theron Sends Sweet Message To Keanu Reeves On His Birthday: You’re A ‘Handsome Human’

Keanu Reeves turned 56 on Sept. 2, and he received major love from his former co-star and real-life pal, Charlize Theron, on social media for the big day!

Charlize Theron isn’t afraid to admit that her longtime friend, Keanu Reeves, is a good looking guy! In honor of Keanu’s 56th birthday on Sept. 2, Charlize took to Instagram to give him a shoutout. Along with a throwback photo of the pair, Charlize wrote, “I love this handsome human so much! Happy birthday, Keanu. You’re just the best.” She also included a heart emoji.

Charlize and Keanu have been friends for years and have starred in two movies together. They were both in The Devil’s Advocate (1997) and Sweet November (2001). After Charlize’s birthday post, fans are hoping that another collaboration between the pair will come in the future, as well. “We need a reunion in the John Wick or Atomic Blonde universe!” someone commented.

Of course, there are also some fans who are hoping that there could be something romantic going on between Charlize and Keanu, as well. “I’d always hoped you two would get married in real life,” someone admitted in the comments section. Another person added, “You seriously just melted everyone with this,” and many others dropped heart emojis to show their love.

However, fans of Keanu also know that he’s currently in a happy relationship with Alexandra Grant. The pair went public with their relationship at the end of 2019, but were together for quite some time before that. Plus, before becoming romantically involved, they worked on two books together and were close friends. They started a publishing company together in 2017.

Keanu and Alexandra have spent time in Berlin this summer while he’s been filming Matrix 4. She’s been photographed hanging out with the actor and his co-stars in Germany. Before Alexandra, Keanu was extremely private about his love life. He suffered tragedy in the late 90s when his daughter with then-girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, was stillborn. Two years later, Jennifer died in a car crash. Although she and Keanu had split by that time, it was obviously a devastating couple of years for the actor.