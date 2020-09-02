Selena Gomez Wants To ‘Reach A Completely New Level’ In 2021: Her Music & Acting Plans Revealed

Selena Gomez is on a role this year — from releasing new music, to the launch of her Rare Beauty brand and more. But, what if we told you that 2021 will be an even busier and more exciting year for the triple-threat star?

Hard at work! While Selena Gomez has enjoyed a ton of success in 2020 — just wait until 2021. The “Ice Cream” singer, 28, is already gearing up for a slew of new career ventures in the coming year, and HollywoodLife has the scoop!

“Selena is proud of her work to this point and has done so many great things in her career on TV and music, but she is looking to go into 2021 and reach a completely different level,” a source close to the Disney alum tells HollywoodLife, exclusively, emphasizing Selena’s relentless work ethic. “You have to remember, she has been basically working her whole life — this is who she is. We will never see her not do something,” the insider says, adding, “She just changes the focus from one thing to another as time goes by. It’s normal for her. It is what makes her tick.”

As for her music career, Selena is always staying on top of new sounds, songs and lyrics. “She is always focused on music and always listening to songs to record,” the source reveals, noting that Selena “wants her new song with BLACKPINK [titled, “Ice Cream”] to breathe a little before she drops anything further.”

The source explains, “Selena gets songs every day to take look at and she writes down ideas all the time as well. So many writers also introduce her to so many things they are working on and she is always ready to record. Music will always be important to her, but she is also loving her other opportunities,” the insider says, adding that she’s especially enjoying working on her new HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef.

When it comes to acting, “Selena wants to continue to film movies and things along those lines once it is safe to do so,” the source says, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic. “There is that one role that Selena is looking to be involved with that would be her iconic moment in acting.”

Selena’s new Rare Beauty brand launches at Sephora on September 3. The project, which took two years to fully develop, follows the January release of her latest album RARE.