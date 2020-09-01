Selena Gomez Stuns In Sexy Bodysuit While Filming ‘Ice Cream’ Video — See New BTS Clip

Selena Gomez took to TikTok to share a new behind-the-scenes video of her lip syncing the lyrics to her new song ‘Ice Cream’ while wearing a flattering black bodysuit and green visor.

Selena Gomez, 28, is continuing to wow her fans when it comes to the new music video for her song “Ice Cream”! The singer, who collaborated on the upbeat track with K-Pop group BLACKPINK, just released the video on Aug. 28 and has been giving her followers extra content by posting several behind-the-scenes clips, including an eye-catching one three days ago! In the clip, which was posted on TikTok, she is showing off dance moves while wearing a black Puma bodysuit that was lined in white at the top, a green visor, pink sunglasses, and hoop earrings.

She also lip synced part of the song and looked like she was having the time of her life. Her long wavy ponytail looked great as moved her arms and hips to the catchy beat. “Ice Cream Chillin #selpink #icecream,” she captioned the video.

Selena’s latest clip comes around the same time she posted a different behind-the-scenes clip that was just as awesome. In the Aug. 30 video, there are several clips that show her on set while in an ice cream truck and at one point, she talks to the camera to reveal her excitement about filming the fun video. “I’m excited because BLACKPINK, they are very known for their videos and they are known for their personalities so I felt like I got to step into their world for a little bit,” she said.

Before “Ice Cream” had its thrilling debut, Selena and BLACKPINK shared teasers for it and it made fans anticipate the colorful video. On Aug. 26, Selena posted a pic of herself making the video in a red and white striped bikini. She also wore the white cap she stunned in in the final cut of the video and looked gorgeous.

The star captioned the clip with three ice cream emojis and many of her fans complimented the photo in the comments section. Another teaser post, that BLACKPINK shared on Aug. 24, showed Selena and the girls on a call together while the song played in the background.