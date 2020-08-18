David Henrie Reveals Selena Gomez & ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Stars Are All ‘Down’ For A Reboot

David Henrie and Greg Sulkin had a mini ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ reunion in a new interview! David revealed the cast’s reaction to a possible reboot, including his many ideas if it were to happen.

DCOM fans were given a rush of nostalgia when David Henrie, 31, and Gregg Sulkin, 28, reunited for a joint interview! David and Gregg once starred in Wizards of Waverly Place together –David played Justin Russo and Gregg played Mason Greyback on the series — but they were actually promoting a new rom-com they’re co-starring in, called This Is The Year. Thankfully, David and Gregg still discussed the possibility of a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot while chatting with Access Hollywood in a virtual interview uploaded on Aug. 18.

First off, the good news: everyone’s up for a reboot — yes, even the show’s main star, Selena Gomez! “I mean there’s nothing happened yet, but there’s a lot of talk,” David revealed, but clarified that such chats are only for “fun” right now. “You know, nothing’s official,” he said. Gregg chimed in, saying, “That show will always hold such a special place in our heart. And that feeling and that love for one another in the show will never ever go away.”

The interviewer then suggested that David should take creative reign over this hypothetical reboot, seeing that he’s also a director (This Is The Year marks the Disney alum’s directorial debut). At that suggestion, David revealed that he actually does have ideas in mind for a reboot! “Well we’ve talked about it — Greg, Selena, me, Jake [T. Austin]…I think what we said what made the show special was that we were a family. And that the family stuck together, it’s like a family unit. And so I think a great place to start the show would be the opposite version of that, so that you have somewhere to go throughout the series,” David began.

So, working off that premise — the “family is divided, not united,” David explained — the Disney star shared his specific vision for the show. “Justin’s off doing his thing at Wiz Tech, he’s probably got a family, he’s busy with his duties. Alex is like a fashionista, like the Meryl Streep of the Wizard World, like she’s doing her thing. Jake [Max] is like a sub shop conglomerate, like he is like the Subway of sub shops,” he revealed.

“If you have everyone in their own world, doing their own stuff, and we’d forgotten how to be a family, that would be a great place to start the show,” David continued. Of course, he didn’t forget Gregg, who played Selena’s on-screen love interest! With a mischievous smile on his face, David added, “And also, Alex, one of the big things is Alex can’t find love, until Mason [Gregg] comes back in the picture.”

David added that “everyone would be down” for such a show, but said “it’s just a matter of time.” There’s also the boss to think about. “…and Disney. We have to talk to them too,” he clarified.

Fans freaked out when Selena reunited with David for a very cryptic TikTok at the beginning of August! The co-stars exchanged mysterious hmm’s in the short clip, but no context was given. However, it turns out that they were promoting David’s new movie This Is The Year, which Selena also starred in and executive produced! You can learn more about the movie’s premiere in Selena’s video above.

Wizards of Waverly Place premiered in Oct. 2007, and quickly became a hit among millennials who were then pre-teens and teenagers. The show, which centered around a family of secret wizards, ended in Jan. 2012 and established Selena as a household name.