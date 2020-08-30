Keke Palmer Kicks Off VMA’s 2020 In Stunning Dress While Delivering Powerful Speech About BLM

Keke Palmer brought on both the laughs and the reality of the world we are living in while opening the 2020 VMA’s.

Keke Palmer, 27, kicked off the 2020 VMA’s in style in a stunning silvery feather dress that fit her body flawlessly. The ensemble looked absolutely smashing on her while she opened the highly-anticipated ceremony which took place in New York City on Sunday, August 30. Keke’s introduction to the night wasn’t all fun and games as she spoke about many of the realities from this past year. “2020 has undoubtedly been a rough year for everyone, and I’m not just talking about my edges” — so were the frank calls to action that have defined the year just as much as the pandemic has,” she said. “We’ve seen heroes go above and beyond whether they drive a delivery truck, work at a grocery store, or serve on the front lines at a hospital.”

She continued her powerful speech by specifically bringing up the horrifying incident involving Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin that happened last week. “It’s another devastating reminder that we can’t stop,” she exclaimed. “That we can never tolerate police brutality or any injustice. We must continue the fight to end systemic racism. The leaders of that movement are you, us, the people watching tonight. It’s our time to be the change we want to see.”

The VMA’s are one of the biggest shows each year thanks to so many things including the popular celebs that show up and show out in their fiercest looks, the amazing singers and bands who put on one of a kind performances and of course the unpredictability that happens! MTV revealed earlier this month that the one and only Keke was going to be its host this go-around as she follows in the footsteps of other entertainment legends who have done so in the past including Chris Rock, Russell Brand and Arsenio Hall.

Buckle your seatbelts folks because this year’s group of performers are amazing! Taking to the VMA stage tonight will be megastars like Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, CNCO, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, Maluma, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd!

“I’m most excited to see BTS perform, because I think it’s just so dope. I mean, it’s their first time performing at the VMAs so it’s just going to be so dope,” Keke told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I like their music and I know they’re gonna be dancing like nobody’s business. So I’m excited for that.”