After seeing Kimberly Guilfoyle’s wild speech at the RNC, fans are convinced: Cecily Strong must play her on SNL! Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend’s already eerily similar to one of her most iconic characters…

Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s… let’s say animated speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention drew instant comparisons to Cecily Strong‘s iconic Saturday Night Live impression of a different Fox News personality. After Guilfoyle, 51, delivered an address that consisted of her yelling about “Socialist” Joe Biden and gesticulating wildly, viewers on Twitter expressed that it could have been one of Strong’s Judge Jeanine Pirro sketches. Cecily plays the Justice with Judge Jeanine host as overly complimentary of Donald Trump, reactionary, and loud. Sound familiar?

Cecily Strong as judge jeannine. That’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/agndesReeG — cheese, Gromit! we forgot the cheese! (@_stressedgay) May 25, 2019

Like the Emmy nominee said in one of her sketches, “Mama’s got one volume and its three Chardonnays deep at a crowded party.” Guilfoyle’s Republican National Convention speech went viral as astonished viewers listened to her shout about Trump saving the United States as she addressed an empty auditorium for six minutes. ““He built the greatest economy the world has ever known!” she yelled in her pre-taped remarks. “President Trump is the law and order president! President Trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America and ensure that every citizen can realize their American dream! Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American dream, the best is yet to come!”

The volume continued to increase as she bashed Biden and the state of California; Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, is the Democratic Senator from California. Guilfoyle’s ex-husband, Gavin Newsom, is the governor. “Democrats turned California into a land of discarded heroin needles and parks,” she screamed. Ironically, viewers on Twitter noted that Fox News cut off the end of her speech to switch to Judge Jeanine.

Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle: “The same socialist policies which destroyed places like Cuba and Venezuela must not take root in our cities and our schools.” https://t.co/Fhn5rLFB2b #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/SFJXygAsel — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2020

Unfortunately, Saturday Night Live is on summer hiatus, so there won’t be any sketches from Cecily this coming weekend, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from fancasting. Bette Midler tweeted, “Can’t wait for Cecily Strong to play Kimberly Guilfoyle on SNL!!! So much material, so little time.” Another Twitter user joked that “Kimberly Guilfoyle is the loudest Cecily Strong character ever.” When SNL returns, the cast will be stacked. Maya Rudolph already confirmed that she wants to return to the show to play Harris!