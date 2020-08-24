Republican National Convention: When & How To See Melania, Ivanka & Donald Trump’s Speeches
Beginning August 24, the GOP starts the process of nominating Donald Trump at the RNC — again. Here’s how to tune in to watch speeches from Trump, FLOTUS, and more GOP leaders.
Four days after Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president in the 2020 race, the Republican party will make the case for President Donald Trump. The Republican National Convention begins on Monday, August 24, ending on Thursday, August 27 with their party nomination. Before that, though, comes three days of speeches from Trump’s closest allies in the Republican party, along with members of his family, like Melania and Ivanka Trump.
Unlike the Democratic National Convention, which featured phenomenal performances from artists like Billie Eilish, and jokes from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, there will be no celebrities present during the RNC. Somewhat shockingly, Mark and Patricia McCloskey — the couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis — are guests of honor. While the RNC will be mostly virtual this year, like the DNC, there are still in-person events planned in Charlotte, South Carolina. More than 2500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.
Live coverage begins at 9:00pm ET every night, ending at 11:00pm ET, and there’s a variety of ways to watch the event. First, you can tune in HERE, on HollywoodLife, by watching the above livestream located above. All major news networks will be carrying coverage, if you prefer TV. Online, you can watch via Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and Amazon Prime. Check out the full schedule of RNC speakers below.
MONDAY, AUGUST 24
Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
Rep. Vernon Jones (D-GA)
Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Natalie Harp
Charlie Kirk
Kim Klacik
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Sean Parnell
Andrew Pollack
Donald Trump Jr.
Tanya Weinreis
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25
First Lady Melania Trump
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson
Jason Joyce
Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26
Vice President Mike Pence
Second Lady Karen Pence
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX)
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY)
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway
Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne
Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane
Clarence Henderson
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump
THURSDAY, AUGUST 27
President Donald Trump
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Tom Cotton (R-AK)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ)
Ivanka Trump
Ja’Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Dana White
