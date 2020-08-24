Republican National Convention: When & How To See Melania, Ivanka & Donald Trump’s Speeches

Beginning August 24, the GOP starts the process of nominating Donald Trump at the RNC — again. Here’s how to tune in to watch speeches from Trump, FLOTUS, and more GOP leaders.

Four days after Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president in the 2020 race, the Republican party will make the case for President Donald Trump. The Republican National Convention begins on Monday, August 24, ending on Thursday, August 27 with their party nomination. Before that, though, comes three days of speeches from Trump’s closest allies in the Republican party, along with members of his family, like Melania and Ivanka Trump.

Unlike the Democratic National Convention, which featured phenomenal performances from artists like Billie Eilish, and jokes from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, there will be no celebrities present during the RNC. Somewhat shockingly, Mark and Patricia McCloskey — the couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis — are guests of honor. While the RNC will be mostly virtual this year, like the DNC, there are still in-person events planned in Charlotte, South Carolina. More than 2500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Live coverage begins at 9:00pm ET every night, ending at 11:00pm ET, and there’s a variety of ways to watch the event. First, you can tune in HERE, on HollywoodLife, by watching the above livestream located above. All major news networks will be carrying coverage, if you prefer TV. Online, you can watch via Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and Amazon Prime. Check out the full schedule of RNC speakers below.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Rep. Vernon Jones (D-GA)

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

First Lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY)

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway

Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

President Donald Trump

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Tom Cotton (R-AK)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ)

Ivanka Trump

Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

