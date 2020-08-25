Big Sean got very personal in his lyrics on ‘Deep Reverence,’ rapping about how he and a former partner ‘lost a baby.’ Listen to the track featuring the late rapper Nipsey Hussle here.

Rappers often use their music as a gateway into their personal lives, and that was true for Big Sean on his new track “Deep Reverence” from his fifth album Detroit 2. On the track, which features late rapper Nipsey Hussle, Sean, 32, gets very candid about the fast-paced life he lives. “Energy crazy, I realized that it’s a two-way street // What’s comin’ is goin’, if it don’t give you more, it drains you // Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not takin’,” he raps in the song.

The next section of his verse reveals that he and a former partner may have suffered a miscarriage. “Probably why the shit with me get crazy and we lost a baby,” he raps. Based on the context of the song, it’s incredibly unclear to make out who Sean is referring to. However, early on in his verse, he does rap about the women who have been in his life.

“Most of the girls I know addicted to social media // All the time they put in, they could’ve wrote encyclopedias,” he raps near the start of his verse at the one-minute mark in the song. Sean has been in a few high-profile relationships in the past. He memorably took his relationship public with the late Glee actress Naya Rivera in April 2013. The former couple became engaged in October 2013 but split in April 2014.

Sean subsequently went on to date singer Ariana Grande for roughly eight months, splitting in April 2015. One of his longest relationships was with singer Jhené Aiko, which lasted from 2016 until the end of 2018. Their split was confirmed in March 2019, though they have sparked rumors that they are back together. Jhené and Sean have seemingly had a congenial relationship since their split. They were even spotted ringing in the new year together and were very friendly on a past IG Live session. Sean has also showered Jhené with compliments as her profile in the music industry has risen.

With the release of his new album, fans will undoubtedly spend time parsing through the lyrics of Sean’s verses, trying to find any hints of whom he might be referring to. Just like with his previous work, it’s clear how personal this album is for the Grammy-nominated rapper. HollywoodLife reached out to Big Sean’s rep for comment.