La La Anthony Rocks Gold Bikini While Lounging In Her Pool & 9 More Of Her Hottest Pics

Bikini queen La La Anthony is making the most of the summer sunshine. She flaunted her enviable figure when she posed in a gold bikini in her pool.

La La Anthony, 39, is living her best life! The Power actress took to Instagram on August 23 to share a snap of herself in a stunning gold bikini. “Soul full of sunshine,” she captioned the pic, along with a sun emoji. The brunette beauty was seen lying on a white, floating pool chair amid crystal blue water. La La rocked a barely-there two piece swimsuit in a metallic gold color and held her hands up to head as she closed her eyes and looked away from the camera. Thousands of fans flocked to the comments section of her pic, dropping heart eye emojis and flame emojis.

La La, who shares her 13-year-old son Kiyan, 13, with former partner Carmelo Anthony, 36, recently opened up about how they co-parent so successfully. “My son is at the center of everything,” she told Essence Magazine. “He is watching us, so if we’re out here being reckless or not leading with love, then what kind of example are we setting for him about how he should treat women or how people treat and love each other?”

La La welcomed her son three years before she tied the knot with the NBA star in 2010. She added, “A lot of times, people forget that, and I understand, because you get emotional when you’re going through different things in relationships. But I always want my son to be able to say, ‘No matter what, my parents loved each other. My parents loved me.’” The couple are currently separated but still celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last month.

Her ex also took to Instagram to wish her a happy 39th birthday back in June. “Screaming Happy Birthday To One Of The Strongest Individuals On This Earth!,” he captioned a super glam photo of La La. Scroll through the gallery above to see more stunning snaps of her!