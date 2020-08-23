See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kelly Dodd, 44, Stuns In A Black Bikini During Mexican Vacation With Fiance Rick Leventhal

Backgrid
Kelly Dodd Showtime's 'Mayweather v McGregor' Pre-Event VIP Party, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Aug 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Dodd and her fiancé Rick Leventhal pack on the PDA as they head out for lunch in Laguna Beach. The happy couple were seen walking with their arms around each other as they left a restaurant in Laguna Beach. The happy couple were seen looking extremely happy even high fiving each other as they headed to their car. 11 Feb 2020 Pictured: Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA608203_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kelly Dodd attends the 2018 Napa Valley Film Festival, Festival Gala, held at CIA at Copia Festival Gala, Napa Valley Film Festival, USA - 10 Nov 2018
Kelly Dodd House of Sillage Holiday Boutique launch event, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Nov 2018 House of Sillage Holiday Boutique Launch Event - Arrivals View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kelly Dodd showed off the relaxing time she’s been having in sunny Mexico in a new Instagram pic that features her hunky ‘love’ Rick Leventhal.

Kelly Dodd, 44, proved she and fiance Rick Leventhal, 60, are enjoying the last weeks of summer with her latest eye-catching Instagram pic! The Real Housewives of Orange County star and the news anchor hunk were both laying on blue floats in the water and under the sun in the pic and she was wearing a black and tan bikini while he was showing off only blue shorts. “Nothing like being in Mexico with my love 😍 🇲🇽 @rickleventhal,” Kelly captioned the snapshot.

Once Kelly shared the memorable pic, her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “So tanned and pretty!” one follower wrote while another told her to “have an awesome time.” A third called them a “hot couple” and a fourth wrote “the swimsuit is fab!”

Kelly and Rick’s latest pic comes after they’ve already put their PDA on display on numerous occasions since they started dating in 2019. From friendly hangouts in New York City to taking in stunning views on July 4th, Kelly’s shared many glorious times with her man on social media. Their love led to an engagement in Nov. and things have only seemed to get better since then.

Kelly Dodd
Kelly Dodd, seen here during a previous outing, has been on vacation in Mexico with her fiance Rick Leventhal. (Backgrid)

The lovebirds were first introduced by Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, 63, in The Hamptons last summer and Kelly hasn’t been shy about sharing the milestones she and Rick have taken. When they made the promise to marry each other in the future, she shared a cuddly pic that showed off her incredible diamond ring and expressed her excitement in the caption. “Excited for my future with the most amazing man!! @rickleventhal ❤️u to death 💀,” it read.

Kelly previously told a fan that she and Rick’s wedding date is October 10. It’s not clear, however, if the current COVID-19 pandemic will change that. Before Rick, Kelly dated Brian Reagen on and off for nine months but the two broke up on Aug. 3, 2019, just a few weeks before she opened up about dating Rick.