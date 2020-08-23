Kelly Dodd, 44, Stuns In A Black Bikini During Mexican Vacation With Fiance Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd showed off the relaxing time she’s been having in sunny Mexico in a new Instagram pic that features her hunky ‘love’ Rick Leventhal.

Kelly Dodd, 44, proved she and fiance Rick Leventhal, 60, are enjoying the last weeks of summer with her latest eye-catching Instagram pic! The Real Housewives of Orange County star and the news anchor hunk were both laying on blue floats in the water and under the sun in the pic and she was wearing a black and tan bikini while he was showing off only blue shorts. “Nothing like being in Mexico with my love 😍 🇲🇽 @rickleventhal,” Kelly captioned the snapshot.

Once Kelly shared the memorable pic, her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “So tanned and pretty!” one follower wrote while another told her to “have an awesome time.” A third called them a “hot couple” and a fourth wrote “the swimsuit is fab!”

Kelly and Rick’s latest pic comes after they’ve already put their PDA on display on numerous occasions since they started dating in 2019. From friendly hangouts in New York City to taking in stunning views on July 4th, Kelly’s shared many glorious times with her man on social media. Their love led to an engagement in Nov. and things have only seemed to get better since then.

The lovebirds were first introduced by Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, 63, in The Hamptons last summer and Kelly hasn’t been shy about sharing the milestones she and Rick have taken. When they made the promise to marry each other in the future, she shared a cuddly pic that showed off her incredible diamond ring and expressed her excitement in the caption. “Excited for my future with the most amazing man!! @rickleventhal ❤️u to death 💀,” it read.

Kelly previously told a fan that she and Rick’s wedding date is October 10. It’s not clear, however, if the current COVID-19 pandemic will change that. Before Rick, Kelly dated Brian Reagen on and off for nine months but the two broke up on Aug. 3, 2019, just a few weeks before she opened up about dating Rick.