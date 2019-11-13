Kelly and Rick, who works as a news anchor at Fox in New York City, have been dating for three months!

Kelly Dodd, 43, is off the market! The Real Housewives of Orange County star is engaged to her news anchor boyfriend Rick Leventhal, 59! “I got engaged!” she exclaimed in an Instagram story on Wednesday, Nov. 13 as Rick cozied up next to her on a patio in New York City. “Look at that little thing. ENGAGED! Look at that. Right there. Look how he did it! So romantic. Look how bada– that ring is! BAM!” Kelly was referencing the ultra-romantic NYC skyline — complete with the Empire State Building front and centre — cozy fire and gorgeous flowers on the outdoor table.

The two, who were bundled up in fur and wool jackets, also shared a sweet kiss while Kelly took the videos selfie style! Rick confirmed the happy news by posting a photo of Kelly flashing her ring, writing “Dreams do come true” while Kelly captioned the same pic “I can’t believe I just got engaged !! @rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince Aww! Kelly appears to have just landed in the Big Apple to visit her man, who is based there for his job at Fox News.

Kelly moved on with Rick almost immediately after ending things with plastic surgeon boyfriend Brian Reagan after dating on and off for nine months. The pair reportedly met at a party in the Hamptons in mid-August, but had marriage rumors swirling around them months before the engagement. On Sept. 10, a fan posted “Rick seems much better then the doctor. Normal and works for Fox. That’s a 10/10 perfect score for me,” and Kelly shocked fans with her response! “That’s weird because we are getting married on 10/10/20,” she revealed.

Apparently, she was just joking and a source close to Kelly clarified the news. “She’s enjoying her vacation right now with new boyfriend Rick Leventhal. They’re very, very happy, but she was completely joking when she said that she was getting married and she is not engaged,” a source confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in September. “[Kelly] has no plans to get married to Rick or anyone else for that matter anytime soon. She’s very happy, but there’s no plans to tie the knot at this time.” Well, it looks like plans have changed!

Kelly was previously married to Michael Dodd and the couple share 1 daughter together, 13-year-old Jolie, who also appears on RHOC. The couple were married for 11 years, and split in 2017. This is Rick’s third time tying the knot: he was previously married to communications consultant Penny Daniels, whom he shares two kids with, and again to professional poker player Beth Shak from 2016 – 2017.