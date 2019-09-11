‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Was ‘Completely Joking’ When She Revealed Fake Wedding Date To New BF Rick Leventhal

After posting that she is tying the knot with her FOX News anchor BF Rick Leventhal, it turns out Kelly Dodd was just having some fun.

Kelly Dodd, 43, is happy in her new relationship with Rick Leventhal — but after commenting back to a fan on Instagram that she was getting married, it turns out she was only kidding. “Real Housewives Of Orange County‘s Kelly Dodd is really enjoying her vacation right now with new boyfriend Rick Leventhal. They’re very, very happy, but she was completely joking when she said that she was getting married and she is not engaged,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “[Kelly] has no plans to get married to Rick or anyone else for that matter anytime soon. She’s very happy, but there’s no plans to tie the knot at this time.”

The confusion started when a fan commented on an adorable photo of Kelly and Rick vacationing, writing “Rick seems much better then the doctor. Normal and works for Fox. That’s a 10/10 perfect score for me.” Kelly quickly responded with, “That’s weird because we are getting married on 10/10/20.” The news was surprising as Kelly and Rick have been dating less than a month, only confirming their relationship via a trip to London on August 23. “My 👑 Prince came across the pond to see me!! @rickleventhal I am one lucky girl!!,” she wrote at the time.

Kelly’s love life has been a whirlwind to keep track of lately, as she called it quits with plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Reagan on August 15. The duo had a tense, on-again, off-again relationship and previously broke up in December. “I really don’t get to see him that often. The stress of a long distance puts a toll on the relationship,” she posted on her Instagram story in early August, hinting that the couple were experiencing problems. The couple confirmed they went separate ways shortly after, with Kelly posting “I’m deeply saddened and I only wish him the best !! 😉 Good Luck ,, you are a talented surgeon!! I loved you deeply ❤️.” Almost immediately after, Kelly confirmed she was dating Rick — which some of her followers didn’t seem to be on board with.

Kelly was previously married to Michael Dodd and the couple share 1 daughter together, 13-year-old Jolie. The couple were married for 11 years, and split in 2017. For his part, Rick was previously married to communications consultant Penny Daniels, whom he shares two kids with, and again to professional poker player Beth Shak from 2016 – 2017.