Rick Leventhal: 5 Things To Know About Kelly Dodd’s New BF After She Split From Brian Reagan

Kelly Dodd revealed she’s got a new man already following her breakup with Brian Reagan. Here’s what you need to know about her boyfriend, Rick Leventhal.

Kelly Dodd is moving on from Brian Reagan. She declared that their relationship was “done” on her Instagram Story on Aug. 15, just one day before revealing that she’s started seeing Rick Leventhal. So who is this new man in her life? Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the FOX News correspondent.

1. Kelly Dodd claimed she’s dating him after her split from Brian Reagan. “We met in the Hamptons,” Kelly, 43, said of Rick, 59, to People. “It’s new, we haven’t even had sex. But he’s already treated me with more respect than Brian ever did.” While she waited to drop the news that she had split up from the doctor, it’s actually been a few weeks since they parted ways. “I broke up with him on Aug. 3,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star told the magazine. “We’ve been on and off for 9 months and I couldn’t take it anymore.”

2. He’s a reporter. Rick has been a New York-based senior correspondent for FOX News Channel since June 1997. Before joining the network, he spent a decade in local news. He’s been to war zones nearly two dozen times, including five trips to Iraq, four to Afghanistan, eight to Israel, and two trips to Libya in 2011. He has provided live coverage of flooding in Louisiana, the killing of Osama bin Laden, and the 10-year commemoration of the 9/11 attacks.

3. He’s lived all over the country. While working in local news, Rick anchored and reported in U.S. markets including Chicago, Miami, New York, Columbia, S.C., Spartanburg, S.C., and West Palm Beach, Fla. He was born in Kentucky, but spent much of his childhood in Maryland, where he completed high school at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Springs in 1978.

4. He has been married twice before. Rick was previously married to Penny Daniels, who was an on-air reporter for Miami’s WSVN-TV and Chicago’s WFLD-TV. The pair share two daughters, Veronica, 28, and Shoshana, 23. They are divorced. Rick later eloped with Beth Shak on June 9, 2016 in Las Vegas. Shak filed for divorce after nine months of marriage in April 2017, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

5. He graduated from American University. Rick earned his Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism at the university based in Washington D.C.