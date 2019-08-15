‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Splits With Boyfriend Brian Reagan ‘For Good’: I’m ‘Not Going Back’

Kelly Dodd made it loud and clear that she’s single and over Dr. Brian Reagan on her Instagram Story, and even teased why they split! Just one week before the announcement, they teased marriage in an interview with HollywoodLife.

Kelly Dodd, 43, is taking a cue from Taylor Swift, because she’s never, ever getting back with plastic surgeon Brian Reagan. At least, that’s what she announced on her Instagram Story on Aug. 15! “The universe is telling me I broke up with Dr. Brian, woo! And they all know why,” The Real Housewives of Orange County star shouted in a video while partying with friends. Kelly suggested that an argument led to the end of this on-again, off-again relationship that spanned roughly eight months, because she added, “You’d be on my team…this is why, I’m breaking up with Dr. Brian for good.” Kelly made sure to drive that point home.

“No going back to this a**hole. At all,” Kelly declared in another video. Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust” appropriately began blasting on the outdoor bar’s speakers, and Kelly yelled in yet another video, “Here’s our song. I broke up with Dr. Brian…Another one bites the dust!” After posting the fiery videos, Kelly cooled off to give her ex an Instagram shout-out. “@drbreagan_plastic_surgeon posted that we broke up .. I’m deeply saddened and I only wish him the best !! 😉 Good Luck ,, you are a talented surgeon!! I loved you deeply ❤️,” Kelly wrote in an Instagram post on Aug. 15, which you can see below.

You wouldn’t expect Kelly to be partying to a breakup anthem, considering what she and her now ex-boyfriend EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Aug. 7! We asked the former couple when an engagement and wedding is happening, and Brian told us, “You are going to have to stay tuned! Season 15! There is the hook!” Kelly also teased that a proposal was on the horizon, because she added, “That is the hook!” Kelly appeared totally smitten with the Ivy League graduate, because she even revealed what really drove their relationship. “Good sex! It starts there,” the RHOC star confessed to HollywoodLife. “Plus we get along well, we love being around each other and we have a great time. Lot of things in common.”

Kelly did hint at signs of trouble when we inquired about her and Brian’s relationship in a separate interview on Aug. 5. “I really don’t get to see him that often. The stress of a long distance puts a toll on the relationship,” Kelly EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. She added, “I love him dearly, but we are like back and forth, back and forth, and I travel a lot, so that’s also a strain. Right now we’re on good terms. I’m just trying to take it one day at a time.”

This isn’t the first time Kelly and Brian decided to split. Kelly revealed that she split from the plastic surgeon in an Instagram Q&A on July 5, and a source gave us even more reasons behind the first breakup. “[Brian] wasn’t giving her everything she wanted out of life. She felt they were living two different lifestyles, so she ended things,” the source, who’s close with Kelly, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kelly has been married and she knows what she wants out of life and a partner, and frankly won’t settle for anything less.” Kelly was previously married to Michael J. Dodd between 2006 and 2007.