‘Love After Lockup’ Preview: Jessica & Maurice Fight About Leaving Compton & Going Back To Vegas

Jessica is desperate to get out of Compton and back to Vegas, but Maurice tells her the move isn’t going to be so easy in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Love After Lockup.’

Maurice may be out of prison, but that doesn’t mean the problems are over. Jessica wants to get back to Las Vegas and leave Compton behind. as soon as possible. “I don’t want to be anywhere near Compton,” Jessica says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 21 episode of Love After Lockup. “I feel really isolated here. I don’t have my family here with me.”

But with Maurice newly-released from prison, it’s not so simple. “Maurice has two strikes,” Jessica continues. “He has to stay out of prison, stay away from the people he got in trouble with before, and I’m like, what the f**k, we have got to get this fixed. I’m just ready to get back home so we can start our lives together and be safe in Vegas.” But Maurice’s family is in Compton.

Jessica wants Maurice to call his supervisor so they can start the moving process, but Maurice stresses that this is all “going to take time.” He can’t just call up a “supervisor” any time he wants. “It’s a process,” he tells her. He’s got to start with his parole officer and go from there. Jessica is at a loss. “I don’t know what to do. Honestly,” she says.

“It’s like being free, I’m not free,” Maurice says. “The sh*t we do for love. It’s crazy.” Jessica asks him what he’s done for love. Maurice mentions possibly violating parole. If he doesn’t go about this move the right way and take all the necessary steps, he could end up back in jail for breaking the rules. No one wants that.

The synopsis for the Aug. 21 episode reads, “Shawn meets Destinie’s wild side in Sin City; Quaylon faces a grilling from Shavel’s mother.​” Love After Lockup season 3 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.