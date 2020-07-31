‘Love After Lockup’ Preview: Jessica Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ About Getting Intimate With Maurice Post-Prison

Both Maurice and Jessica are excited and nervous about getting the chance to make love again after his prison release in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Love After Lockup.’

Maurice and Jessica are at home and ready to start the next chapter of their lives together. They’ve missed each other so much, but now Maurice is finally free and out of prison. One thing on both of their minds right now is sex.

“I am really nervous about having sex with Maurice for the first time in the real world,” Jessica reveals in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 31 episode of Love After Lockup. “I hope it’s good and he enjoys it.”

It’s been 2 years since Jessica and Maurice last had sex. When they did make love, it was during one of their conjugal visits. It was the only time they could have sex while Maurice was still in prison. In the state of California, you have to be married to get conjugal visits.

“Sex in a conjugal visit is kind of different,” Jessica admits. The couple had a little 2-bedroom apartment with a kitchen, bathroom, and bed. Maurice reveals that the first time they had a conjugal visit, as soon as the gate was locked, he was naked! He got to see what it would be like living with his wife for the first time.

“I know Maurice only married me to get the family visits,” Jessica quips. When asked if that was true, Maurice replied in his confessional, “No comment, sir.”

The synopsis for the July 31 episode reads: “Shawn finds out if Destinie is a catfish; Shavel breaks down before Quaylon’s release; Scott prepares to spoil Lindsey; Tyrice clashes with his BFF over Chanda; Jessica and Maurice have a sexy reunion; John proposes an instant wedding to Kristianna.” The new season of Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.