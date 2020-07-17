‘Love After Lockup’ Season 3 Preview: Jessica Cries Over Her Sister Not Approving Of Maurice

Maurice is getting out of prison, but it’s not all good with Jessica’s family. Jessica breaks down over the demise of her relationship with her sister in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Love After Lockup’ premiere preview.

Maurice is getting out of prison in just one day when Love After Lockup season 3 premieres, and Jessica is over the moon. “I’m excited to bring him home, but I’m nervous at the same time because my family members do not accept my decision to marry Maurice,” Jessica admits in our EXCLUSIVE preview. One of those family members is Jessica’s own sister.

“My sister cut me off as soon as she found out I was with Maurice,” Jessica says. Jessica reveals that her sister called her a “bad role model” for her niece because of the Maurice situation. Jessica hasn’t seen her sister in 4.5 years, even though they live close to each other.

Jessica cries over the status of her relationship with her sister. “I would never do something like that to my family,” Jessica says. Jessica drives to her sister’s place and parks a few houses away.

She sees her sister outside and freaks over her sister possibly seeing her car. When Jessica drives away, she’s convinced that her sister saw her. “I hope one day me and my sister can work things out,” Jessica says.

Jessica first crossed paths with Maurice on the dating site “Plenty of Fish.” She soon realized that he was in prison. After three short months of dating, Maurice, who is serving time for first-degree burglary, got down on one knee, ring-less, and proposed to Jessica. She immediately said yes and proceeded to buy her own ring for two dollars. The couple tied the knot in a prison wedding shortly after their engagement, and they hope to have a big Vegas wedding following Maurice’s release.

The synopsis for the season 3 premiere of the show reads: “John plans a pickup truck wedding. Scott moves 1,200 miles for a felon he’s never met. Jessica’s family opposes her marriage to a gang member. Shawn risks his 401k for an inmate. Shavel’s family thinks Quaylon is guilty until proven innocent.” Love After Lockup will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv!